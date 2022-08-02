Press Releases

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday and Thursday in Honor of U.S. Army Reserve Master Sergeant Michael Clark

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, through sunset on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in honor of Master Sergeant Michael D. Clark of Bolton, who was killed by a lightning strike during a training exercise with the U.S. Army Reserve at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Calling hours and a funeral service in his honor are scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Windsor.

Master Sergeant Clark, an operating room specialist assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve for more than 22 years and was deployed four times in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was attending a training exercise at Fort Gordon on July 20 at the time of the lightning strike, which injured nine other soldiers.

He was raised in Glastonbury and is a graduate of Glastonbury High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, where he trained as an operating room technician.

“Master Sergeant Michael Clark dedicated his life to military service, having enlisted in the U.S. Army 22 years ago and continuing to serve in the Army Reserve,” Governor Lamont said. “The members of the military make so many sacrifices in the course of their duties, and this tragedy is a reminder of everything they do to defend our country. I am deeply grateful for Master Sergeant Clark’s courage and commitment. Our hearts are with his family and friends as they grieve.”

“Master Sergeant Michael Clark was an incredible patriot and dedicated Army veteran of 22 years,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “He spent his career putting himself in harm’s way, including four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, protecting our country. He was a truly selfless, dedicated veteran. But beyond his professional life, he was a father and a loving husband. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues in the U.S. Army Reserve.”