Brownsville CBP Officers Net $2.6 Million Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899.

“These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders and our streets, and communities are safer for it,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure took place on July 21, at the Veterans International Bridge, when a 34-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Pasadena, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2014 Dodge. The vehicle was referred for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 10 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 23.06 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The second seizure took place on July 26, at the Gateway International Bridge, when a 22-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, applied for entry into the United States driving a 2003 Ford. The vehicle was referred for further examination after a primary inspection. With the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system NII, and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 24 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 124.60 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $177,820 and $2,492,079, respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the drivers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

