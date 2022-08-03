Beverly Hills Publishing Launches "Long-Term Leader": The longer you stay in the game, the higher you go
Scott Agnew, author of Long-Term Leader says “The most important skill is to manage yourself.”
Regardless of how smart, charismatic, well dressed, or other attributes that make you a likable person, without building your character you're never going to reach the gold standard of leadership.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Beverly Hills Publishing announced the release of Long-Term Leader by author Scott Agnew, Entrepreneur and Visionary Real Estate Leader. Long-Term Leader demonstrates How a great leader is great at helping people create their ideas. Scott believes there is always a way to get where you want to go when you are clear on your values.
— Scott Agnew
The number one quality of the highest-level leaders is empathy.
Empathy reduces turnover.
“What do you think is at the root of the great resignation that is happening right now? Employees don't feel understood. They don't feel appreciated. They don't feel recognized as human beings, especially in the younger generation. There's a term in the millennial world, called pawn. They don't want to be a pawn and have their dignity trounced upon by a tyrannical king.”
New statistics via Zippia show that 79% of employees will quit due to a lack of appreciation and 48% of employees view their company’s leadership as “high quality.” Only 5% of businesses have implemented leadership development at all levels.
Regardless of how smart you are, charismatic you are, well dressed you are, or any other attributes that would make you a likable person, without building your character you are never going to reach the gold standard of leadership.
Stay likable, stay approachable.
Scott Agnew was destined to become a leader from a very early age. Having lost his father at eight years old, dealing with family debt and his mother’s illness, he learned selflessness and how to believe in himself. Through hard work, perseverance and determination, Scott’s Real Estate Brokerage has developed into the fastest growing in the franchise system and held the #1 market share in Utah for the last six years.
If you treat other people’s needs like a very fragile ecosystem, you’ll stay in the leadership game much longer. Your plan is long-term because you’re not trying to give yourself quick fixes; you’re trying to give yourself systemic, sustainable solutions.
Long-Term Leader is now available in hardback as well as digital download.
Beverly Hills Publishing
Beverly Hills Publishing is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs and Entrepreneurs who inspire and are disrupting the industry they serve. Beverly Hills Publishing is headed up by Andréa Albright who is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry.
Heather Bucciano
Beverly Hills Publishing
+1 5169916172
heather@beverlyhillspublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other