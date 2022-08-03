Jonathan Herman Joins All-American Speakers
Sharing Insights on Innovation, Web 3, Blockchains & Entrepreneurship
Hearing Jonathan artfully discuss the present (and future) of technologies is an education that we could all use - and need”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Herman joins All-American Speakers, alongside other notable business and tech leaders such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Bill Gates & Mark Zuckerberg. Coming off his recent appearance at the 30th Anniversary AEO Conference, Jonathan’s subject matter includes Innovation, Web 3, Blockchains and Entrepreneurship from the perspective of a Top 50 CEO in the U.S. (according to Crunchbase).
— Edward Jones
Edward Jones, Vice President of Programs at ABFE, recently shared… “Hearing Jonathan artfully discuss the present (and future) of technologies is an education that we could all use - and need. His overview of what's ahead in tech is a masterclass in providing a worldview that is foreign to many of us. We all benefit when we learn what others are doing and what is possible. Well done!”
Look for Jonathan’s appearances at more national and international events this year, and contact All-American Speakers to request Jonathan’s participation at your upcoming business gathering or event - https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/speakers/452247/Jonathan-Herman
Photo by Memo Rodriguez, Fynk.Pro
---------------------------------------------
MORE ABOUT JONATHAN - JonathanMHerman.com
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings portfolio company) is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked 3D Technology Company, top ranked Augmented Reality Company with Seed Funding, and top ranked Blockchain Company with Seed Funding in the United States.
Web: BallerMR.com
NFT Collections: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-Reality
Info@BallerMR.com
(888) 840-1118
ABOUT BOCAZON
Bocazon.com is the Second-Ranked eCommerce Platform in Latin America, focused on the “Canal Region” of Panama, Colombia & Costa Rica - with 58 million consumers and growing demand for quality online shopping. According to Crunchbase, Bocazon is the second ranked E- Commerce Platform in Latin America, top ranked Logistics Company in Central America, and top ranked Blockchain Company in Central America.
Consumer Site: Bocazon.com
Company Site: About.Bocazon.Company
Info@Bocazon.com
(888) 840-1118
MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com
Jonathan Herman
Baller Mixed Reality
+1 888-840-1118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Jonathan Herman Excerpts on Emerging Technologies - July 20th, 2022