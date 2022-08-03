Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,488 in the last 365 days.

Jonathan Herman Joins All-American Speakers

Jonathan Herman

Jonathan Herman 2

Jonathan Herman Quote

Sharing Insights on Innovation, Web 3, Blockchains & Entrepreneurship

Hearing Jonathan artfully discuss the present (and future) of technologies is an education that we could all use - and need”
— Edward Jones
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Herman joins All-American Speakers, alongside other notable business and tech leaders such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Bill Gates & Mark Zuckerberg. Coming off his recent appearance at the 30th Anniversary AEO Conference, Jonathan’s subject matter includes Innovation, Web 3, Blockchains and Entrepreneurship from the perspective of a Top 50 CEO in the U.S. (according to Crunchbase).

Edward Jones, Vice President of Programs at ABFE, recently shared… “Hearing Jonathan artfully discuss the present (and future) of technologies is an education that we could all use - and need. His overview of what's ahead in tech is a masterclass in providing a worldview that is foreign to many of us. We all benefit when we learn what others are doing and what is possible. Well done!”

Look for Jonathan’s appearances at more national and international events this year, and contact All-American Speakers to request Jonathan’s participation at your upcoming business gathering or event - https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/speakers/452247/Jonathan-Herman

Photo by Memo Rodriguez, Fynk.Pro

---------------------------------------------

MORE ABOUT JONATHAN - JonathanMHerman.com


ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings portfolio company) is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked 3D Technology Company, top ranked Augmented Reality Company with Seed Funding, and top ranked Blockchain Company with Seed Funding in the United States.

Web: BallerMR.com
NFT Collections: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-Reality
Info@BallerMR.com
(888) 840-1118


ABOUT BOCAZON

Bocazon.com is the Second-Ranked eCommerce Platform in Latin America, focused on the “Canal Region” of Panama, Colombia & Costa Rica - with 58 million consumers and growing demand for quality online shopping. According to Crunchbase, Bocazon is the second ranked E- Commerce Platform in Latin America, top ranked Logistics Company in Central America, and top ranked Blockchain Company in Central America.

Consumer Site: Bocazon.com
Company Site: About.Bocazon.Company
Info@Bocazon.com
(888) 840-1118


MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com

Jonathan Herman
Baller Mixed Reality
+1 888-840-1118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Jonathan Herman Excerpts on Emerging Technologies - July 20th, 2022

You just read:

Jonathan Herman Joins All-American Speakers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.