Hearing Jonathan artfully discuss the present (and future) of technologies is an education that we could all use - and need” — Edward Jones

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Herman joins All-American Speakers , alongside other notable business and tech leaders such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Bill Gates & Mark Zuckerberg. Coming off his recent appearance at the 30th Anniversary AEO Conference, Jonathan’s subject matter includes Innovation, Web 3, Blockchains and Entrepreneurship from the perspective of a Top 50 CEO in the U.S. (according to Crunchbase ).Edward Jones, Vice President of Programs at ABFE, recently shared… “Hearing Jonathan artfully discuss the present (and future) of technologies is an education that we could all use - and need. His overview of what's ahead in tech is a masterclass in providing a worldview that is foreign to many of us. We all benefit when we learn what others are doing and what is possible. Well done!”Look for Jonathan’s appearances at more national and international events this year, and contact All-American Speakers to request Jonathan’s participation at your upcoming business gathering or event - https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/speakers/452247/Jonathan-Herman Photo by Memo Rodriguez, Fynk.Pro---------------------------------------------MORE ABOUT JONATHAN - JonathanMHerman.comABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITYBaller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings portfolio company) is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked 3D Technology Company, top ranked Augmented Reality Company with Seed Funding, and top ranked Blockchain Company with Seed Funding in the United States.Web: BallerMR.comNFT Collections: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-RealityInfo@BallerMR.com(888) 840-1118ABOUT BOCAZONBocazon.com is the Second-Ranked eCommerce Platform in Latin America, focused on the “Canal Region” of Panama, Colombia & Costa Rica - with 58 million consumers and growing demand for quality online shopping. According to Crunchbase, Bocazon is the second ranked E- Commerce Platform in Latin America, top ranked Logistics Company in Central America, and top ranked Blockchain Company in Central America.Consumer Site: Bocazon.comCompany Site: About.Bocazon.CompanyInfo@Bocazon.com(888) 840-1118MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com

