SCJD welcomes new law clerk

The South Central Judicial District is pleased to welcome Alex Wegner who began a one year clerkship with the district on August 1.
Alex Wegner received a B.S. in Finance from North Dakota State University in May 2018 and received his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May of 2022. Alex is the son of Scott and Tracy Wegner of Bismarck.
