Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,992 in the last 365 days.

SCJD welcomes new law clerk

The South Central Judicial District is pleased to welcome Alex Wegner who began a one year clerkship with the district on August 1.

Alex Wegner received a B.S. in Finance from North Dakota State University in May 2018 and received his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May of 2022.  Alex is the son of Scott and Tracy Wegner of Bismarck.   

 

You just read:

SCJD welcomes new law clerk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.