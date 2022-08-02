Richard Lynch Named Finalist For Academy Of Western Artists Awards On Heels Of Monumental Performance

Richard Lynch on the historic stage of the "Louisiana Hayride"

The Ohio-based member of the Indie Country Hall of Fame recently performed at the inaugural Traditional Country Music Festival in Shreveport, LA.

WAYNESVILLE, OH, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Traditional Country Music Festival was held at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, on Saturday, July 23. The festival featured day-long live traditional country music performances at the historic world-famous Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, previously known as the Louisiana Hayride. The Hayride was renowned for featuring the young Elvis Presley and launching the careers of numerous country music stars.

Among the artists performing was Indie Country Music Hall of Famer and member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, Richard Lynch. He joined well-known artists Gene Watson, Moe Bandy, Joe Stampley, Linda Davis, and more, delivering a knock-out performance.

Richard’s album, “My Guitar Drips Country” was also recognized by the Academy of Western Artists, as a Top 5 Finalist for Pure Country Album of the Year. Richard’s album, “A Better Place” won the award in 2015.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including multiple #1 iTunes chart singles, several #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, Maverick, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.

Website: http://www.richardlynchband.com

https://open.spotify.com/album/46XSUnB5rPGnDVjy4VoP6l

https://youtu.be/oitn0lTyaiU