Route 1019 Breakiron Road Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of closure of Route 1019 (Breakiron Road) in Bullskin Township, Fayette County.

The closures will occur 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, August 8 through Thursday, August 11. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1050 (Englishman Hill Road), Route 1051 (Breakneck Road). The closure will allow crews to drill structure borings needed for the design and replacement of the existing bridge.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

