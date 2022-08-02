Submit Release
Interstate 70 Traffic Pattern Changes and Weekend Closures

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming changes in traffic patterns on Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (Exit 39). This work is part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70. 

Friday, August 5 at 7 p.m. through Monday, August 8 at 6 a.m. the following closures will occur:

  • Route 2027 (Maple Drive) Bridge will be closed northbound and southbound

  • Route 2027 South from Twilight Hollow Road and Guttman Avenue/Arentzen Blvd.

  • Route 2027 North from State Street

  • Interstate 70 eastbound on and off ramps to Route 2027

Route 2027 (Maple Drive) detours:

Speers side/south side of bridge to Interstate 70 east:

  • Intersection Maple Drive/State Street, make right turn (southwest) on State Street.

  • Continue to Dally Road (Route 2027)

  • Turn left to Route 88 (Elco Hill Road)

  • Continue approx.12 miles to left on Interstate 70 eastbound ramp (Exit 40)

Speers side/south side of bridge to Interstate 70 west:

  • Intersection Maple Drive/State Street, make right turn (southwest) on State Street.

  • Continue to Dally Road (Route 2027)

  • Turn left to Route 88 (Elco Hill Road)

  • Continue approx.12 miles to left on Interstate 70 westbound ramp (Exit 40)

Industrial Park/North side of bridge to Charleroi:

Industrial Park/North side of bridge to Interstate 70 East:

  • Route 2027 South (Twilight Hollow Road)

  • Right turn on Route 2016 (Lincoln Avenue) to Route 88 south

  • Continue to Interstate 70 eastbound ramp (Exit 40)

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov  

# # # 

