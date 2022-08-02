PennDOT Job Fair Planned for Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a job fair will be held for those seeking employment with the department in Lycoming County.

The job fair will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 16 at the following location:

Lycoming County Maintenance Office, 716 Jordan Avenue, Montoursville, PA 17754. For more information, please call 570-368-4281.



Current vacancies include:



• Lycoming County – Transportation Equipment Operator A and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.



Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.



On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license.



Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.



PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

