TAP Financial Partners Adds Robin Calais to its Analysis Team

MIAMI, FLA., USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robin Calais has joined TAP Financial Partners in an analyst’s role. He will focus on synthesizing and interpreting data from a variety of sources, making determinations, and recommendations to internal and external stakeholder audiences.

Prior to joining TAP, Mr. Calais was an analyst at Keel Harbour Capital, a fundraising firm, where he was responsible for a wide variety of analysis and research. He also gained experience in the biotech industry while employed at Phileas Pharma in 2020-21.

“Robin’s role is an important one as it helps us guide the select group of clients that make up the TAP ecosystem,” said Managing Partner Al Razavi. “He’ll specifically contribute to the ‘IDEA’ platform, where we match companies seeking to raise capital with investors, and provide the resources both sides need to move their business agendas forward.”

Mr. Calais is a graduate of both Lynn University (B.S., Investment Management) and St. Thomas University (MBA, Finance). He speaks both English and French fluently and is an accomplished tennis player.

TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.

To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.

Stu Opperman
Impact Players
+1 954-815-2303
stu@impactplayers.com
