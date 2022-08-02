eTransX’ Wellbeing Care Community Solution supports Project Saves Lives with a 71% reduction in overdose-related calls
eTransX’ Wellbeing Care Community solution has been deployed since 2020 across Duval County to greatly reduce substance use disorder overdose and death rates.BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES , August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Saves Lives program (PSL) began in 2017, as envisioned by Dr. Raymond Pomm of Gateway Community Services) to address the raging opioid epidemic in Jacksonville, FL. PSL operates as a partnership between Gateway Community Services, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, and other community agencies.
In order to effectively implement and scale this PSL pilot project and better connect emergency response, healthcare, and behavioral health providers, it became clear that a robust, powerful, and flexible technology solution would be needed to coordinate operations and ensure a warm hand-off to recovery services after an overdose event. In addition, a technology solution was needed to track and manage an individual’s recovery progress and collect meaningful data to evaluate the program over a period of time.
Gateway Community Services of Jacksonville – the designated behavioral health anchor and recovery services provider of the consortium, chose eTransX’s Opioid Care Community (OCC) solution (now called the Wellbeing Care Community (WCC)) to be the foundational technology platform for the complex PSL program. The WCC solution is used to engage individuals with substance use disorders directly in hospital emergency departments before discharge. Using the OCC/WCC app on iPads, Gateway’s Peer Navigators meet, counsel, and enroll people directly into a 12-month recovery program and track their progress. This is just the first step in a broad array of streamlined and unified functions that WCC supports with providers, clients, and community-based organizations in fully addressing complex social, economic, and health equity concerns.
The life-changing individual results and overwhelmingly positive data after 4 years of Project Save Lives’ program have been incredible to see. In the first year of the program, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue saw a 71% decrease in opioid related calls, and they have continued to see year-over-year reductions of nearly 30% among enrolled participants. PSL has continued to receive more local, state, and federal funding, and now have grown to partner with seven local hospitals.
eTransX is proud to be a trusted solutions partner with Project Save Lives. Visit us here to learn more about Project Save Lives and how the eTransX Wellbeing Care Community solution is addressing substance use disorder, poverty, children and youth development, and community health and resilience across the country.
About eTransX - eTransX is a driven and diverse team of innovators, experts, and problem-solvers that have been finding innovative solutions to complex problems since 1999. Our goal is to continually find and implement creative technology solutions to provide better care and improve outcomes for individuals and communities.
