Vishaal Ganesh to release a Music Video for brand new single, "Margaritas"

DUBAI, UAE, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vishaal Ganesh is an artist and songwriter with a passion for catchy melodies and bright hooks. What makes his music so special is the fact that he loves to set the bar high in terms of production and artistry. In addition, he also takes the opportunity to explore different ideas and musical styles. This is exactly what he set out to accomplish with is the most recent single, "Margaritas."

The release is a very balanced mix of modern pop and even hints of R&B, where energy and melody are key. The song is going to speak to you if you are a fan of artists such as Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Jason Mraz, only to mention a few. Much like them, Vishaal has a very expressive quality to his songwriting, and the synergy between music and lyrics is very well balanced, summer-y and bright.

Find out more about Vishaal Ganesh and stay tuned for the upcoming premier of the music video for “Margaritas,” which will be available on YouTube on 6 August 2022.

Song Link: https://ffm.to/margs

Premiere Link: https://youtu.be/3Rt-pUoitLM

ABOUT VISHAAL GANESH: Vishaal brings an edge of passion and precision to modern music, combining qualities of Western and Indian Classical to sublimely refreshing results. Born in India but raised in Muscat, Oman, Vishaal’s journey has been one of curiosity and outright commitment. From learning guitar at just nine years old, training in Indian Classic Music and Carnatic Vocals from 11, then adopting Western Vocal training at 14 — Vishaal has built up the power of his voice and versatility thanks to an uninhibited fusion of Western and Indian teachings.