GLO Science Launches NEW 16-Min Teeth Whitening Treatment
GLO PRO POWER+ Brings Breakthrough Whitening Tech Into The Dental Practice For Fast Whitening TreatmentNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiten without compromise: GLO Science, the award-winning New York City oral care company co-founded by world-renowned celebrity dentist and oral health expert, Dr. Jonathan B. Levine and prestige beauty expert Stacey Levine, are thrilled to announce the launch of the next generation of GLO Science in-office teeth whitening technology: GLO PRO POWER+. The new technology allows patients to achieve their brightest, whitest smiles in only 16-minutes total treatment time at their dentist - without sensitivity.
The latest in-office technology offers quick and result-driven treatment so users can achieve their best smile yet. This professional-strength treatment is available exclusively through thousands of dental practices throughout the US. Consumers should inquire with their dentist to schedule a GLO PRO POWER+ treatment or locate a certified GLO Science Professional dental practice near them at gloscience.com/dentistfinder.
“This is one dental visit you will look forward to and enjoy,” says Shoshana Glickman, GLO Science, Inc. Executive Vice President. “The patented mouthpiece creates a pleasant and relaxing warming sensation in your mouth, and you have complete freedom of movement while whitening with no pain or sensitivity! Within minutes, you’ll be able to share your brightest, whitest smile. ”
GLO PRO POWER+ is the ultimate summertime, self-care spa treatment for the mouth. GLO PRO POWER+ whitens up to 12 shades whiter in only 16 minutes - a fraction of the amount of time of other in-office teeth whitening treatments. Plus, unlike other treatments, GLO PRO POWER+ is pain-free even for those who have experienced sensitivity in the past.
The genius behind this new innovative teeth technology is none other than the revolutionary teeth expert, Dr. Jonathan B Levine. Dr. Levine created and patented G.L.O. (Guided Light Optics) - the only teeth whitening tool powered by a warming mouthpiece that boosts efficacy to achieve faster results without pain or sensitivity. GLO Science was born when Dr. Levine's wife, the right brain behind the brand, and business partner, Stacey J. Levine, brought soul to the science and piloted GLO Science to major beauty retailers like Sephora, Bloomingdale's, and Dermstore.
Whiter, brighter teeth with the GLO PRO POWER+ is the perfect compliment to a new summer vacation tan. GLO PRO POWER+ 16-minute teeth whitening treatment is available only at the dentist’s office. Ask a dentist or find a GLO dentist near you at gloscience.com/dentistfinder. Let your smile be your number one beauty secret this summer.
Like us on Facebook: @GLOscience
Follow us on Instagram: @gloscience
# # #
About GLO Science
Award-winning GLO Science is a New York City-based oral health care company dedicated to building healthy and beautiful smiles. Invented by world-renowned dentist and oral health expert, Dr. Jonathan B Levine, GLO is transforming the way dental professionals and consumers approach teeth whitening and oral health. GLO innovations have been recognized with four Thomas Edison Awards, and the company's professional teeth whitening system earned a 92% Clinical Evaluation approval rating from Dental Advisor. Trusted by thousands of dental practices nationwide, GLO has 23 patents and 5 patents pending (including patents on the GLO mouthpiece and the GLO Vial delivery system). GLO Science's line of professional-strength products is available at thousands of dental practices throughout the country. GLO retail products are available direct to consumers at gloscience.com and select retailers including Sephora, QVC, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, and more. For more information visit www.gloscience.com
Marissa Spencer
Victori Solutions
+1 949-456-2283
email us here