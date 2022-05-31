GLO Brilliant® White Smile Teeth Whitening Device Set – with Illuminating Heat Technology™ Launches at Sephora
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most striking features when meeting someone is their smile. Recent studies find that eighty percent of Americans aged eighteen to forty-nine want whiter teeth, and six out of ten believe a whiter, brighter smile would boost their self-esteem.
Power couple and smile-preneurs Dr. Jonathan B. Levine and Stacey Levine created GLO Science inspired by a vision that the world would be a brighter and friendlier place if we all smiled more. Their life mission is to give people the ability and the confidence to do just that - show off their healthy pearly whites without feeling vulnerable or self-conscious.
Now, the four time Edison Award Winners for innovation have released the new GLO Brilliant® White Smile Teeth Whitening Device – with patented Illuminating Heat Technology™ with a launch at Sephora, where it is the only teeth whitening device available at the leading and discerning beauty retailer. The set is already making headlines for its stellar results and ease of use.
Developed by the world-renowned dentist and oral health expert, Dr. Jonathan B. Levine, and his team of experts, GLO Brilliant White Smile is unlike any other teeth whitening on the market because of its patented warming mouthpiece which now warms eight times faster than the original GLO teeth whitening device. As a result, users can now achieve up to twelve shades whiter teeth in only minutes a day at home – without sensitivity. Think – dentist office-worthy teeth whitening results from the comfort of one's own home. Each application is only eight minutes total. Complete three sessions per day for five days for a full treatment and one's smile can shine up to twelve times brighter.
This launch represents the next generation of teeth whitening technology. The device can be used hands-free so one can keep multitasking (e.g., blow-drying one's hair, answering work emails, or applying makeup) while one whitens while a built-in countdown timer makes the treatment super easy. The treatment removes decades of tooth aging, staining, and discoloration, delivering radically radiant results without sensitivity, in the comfort of one's own home. It is completely enamel-safe, sensitivity-free, and includes a specially formulated whitening gel made in the USA with clean ingredients.
Here are a few facts that make this device a truly remarkable and one-of-a-kind innovation:
The GLO Brilliant White Smile Teeth Whitening Device is the only at-home teeth whitening device with a warming mouthpiece for the fastest results without sensitivity. The device uses heat acceleration to bring out one's best smile. The lights found in many other products can’t provide a whitening boost – they just let one know the device is on. GLO’s patented warming technology accelerates one's whitening results to get up to twelves shades whiter teeth in just minutes a day.
Sessions are only eight minutes in length. The brand recommends three sessions per day for five days for a full treatment. Touch-ups can be as quick as one eight-minute session per month. One can expect whiter teeth after every session.
The device has an extra-long battery life that lasts for days without recharging and is hands-free to allows one to multitask.
The specially formulated high-performance teeth whitening gel that is included with the device and available for refills are made with clean ingredients and are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, sensitivity-free, and made in the USA.
The device is patented, clinically proven, and invented by America’s Smile Expert ™, 5th Avenue NYC world-renowned dentist and oral health expert, Dr. Jonathan B. Levine.
About GLO Science: GLO Science founder and inventor, Dr. Jonathan B Levine, is a world-renowned dentist and oral health expert, professor, inventor, and philanthropist. He revolutionized dental science with the creation of G.L.O. (Guided Light Optics) technology, using a gently warming illuminating mouthpiece to amplify and accelerate whitening results. His in-office and at-home treatments have transformed millions of smiles, including thousands of celebrity smiles. GLO Science is committed to accessible oral hygiene and gives back via the GLO Good Foundation which Dr. Levine co-founded with his wife and business partner, Stacey Levine. The foundation frequently partners with Lenny Kravitz and Let Love Rule to deliver life-changing oral health care to communities without access around the world. GLO Science products are used and trusted by thousands of dental practices across the country as the gold standard in teeth whitening technology and have been recognized with 4 Edison Awards for innovation. For more information, please visit gloscience.com.
