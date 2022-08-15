XENON ARC PARTNERS WITH BRASKEM TO BRING NEW INNOVATIVE 3D PRINTING MATERIALS TO MARKET THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA

Xenon arc Braskem

Xenon arc provides Braskem with a data-driven marketing and sales platform focused on enhancing the way the company engages online with its clients and partners

Braskem (NYSE:BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK)

BELLEVUE , WASHINGTON , USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xenon arc and Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, are excited to announce the launch of Braskem3D – an advanced direct to consumer technology platform that greatly simplifies and accelerates the accessibility of Braskem’s 3D materials to the North American market. This latest innovation will provide a strategic platform for growth to help support the growing demand for Braskem’s unique line of sustainable and innovative products. The platform is available at www.braskem3d.com.

Leveraging Xenon arc’s directibility™ solution, Braskem is able to pair its dedicated team of thermoplastic experts with a sophisticated e-commerce platform to maximize the use of data and technology to drive alignment and brand loyalty across strategic and small to medium-sized business (SMB) customer segments.

“We are pleased to partner with Braskem, a forward-thinking company who shares our commitment to utilizing advanced technology to build a sustainable future,” notes Alyssa Cunnington, Chief Operating Officer at Xenon arc. “Coupling Braskem and Xenon arc’s digital-first, data-driven philosophy with a strong commitment to developing greater customer intimacy opens both organizations to endless growth opportunities.”

Braskem supports technology and innovation to achieve sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. The company's strategic vision is to become the world leader in sustainable chemistry and to strengthen the entire petrochemical chain.

With an ever-growing portfolio, Braskem focuses on making polypropylene, polyethylene, recycled and bio-based filaments, powders, and pellets easily accessible to the additive manufacturing industry.

“Directibility™ was engineered for client convenience and sustainability,” said Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing. “All our inventory, logistics, analytics, and client communication systems are integrated into one fully integrated and professionally supported online e-commerce platform. From product discovery through purchase and post-sale support we can deliver a better overall experience for our SMB clients.”

Braskem offers solutions across 3D printing technologies such as Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and High-Speed Pellet Extrusion. Through Braskem's decades of expertise in materials science and product development, its state-of-the-art 3D printing labs, as well as its strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Braskem is committed to delivering new and innovative products to the market.



About Braskem

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.

Braskem America, Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

Braskem’s 3D materials are also available through our strategic distribution partners Xenon arc, M. Holland, Nexeo, and Amazon. To learn more about Braskem’s 3D portfolio, visit www.braskem.com/usa/3dprinting.

About Xenon arc

Xenon arc is a leading technology-enabled services provider of technical sales, support, technology, and distribution solutions to clients and their SMB customers across the food & beverage, industrial, and chemical industries. Xenon arc’s direct-to-market solutions provide end-customers with direct contact with a customized extension of client’s sales, marketing, technical capabilities. Founded in 2010, and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Xenon arc also serves South America and Europe through its teams in Brazil, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com or contact Pam Kiel, PR for Xenon arc at pam.kiel@xenonarc.com

