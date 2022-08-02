Okanagan Valley Estate to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Perched high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s #1 wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley. World class finishes such as double-height windows bathing the principal rooms in natural light, offering sweeping views of the rolling hills, mountains, and stunning lakefronts below. Sublime craftsmanship and luxury materials throughout are sure to impress, including American black walnut cabinetry and detailing, Swarovski crystal fixtures, and rare handcrafted antique palace doors from India. Relax in the pool and hot tub perfectly positioned to maximize the 180-degree south-facing views.

Perhaps the most impressive part about this beautifully secluded estate is that it is set up with all of the smart tech necessary to remotely monitor and control the home from anywhere in the world” — Richard Deacon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 14,000-plus-square-foot estate overlooking one of British Columbia’s most picturesque valleys will auction this month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with one of the area’s top listing agents, Richard Deacon of Engel & Völkers. 133 Ravine Drive, Coldstream, British Columbia, currently listed for $6.99 million and appraised for $16 million, will auction this month, selling to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held from August 24–31st via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

You will find this private family estate property perched high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s #1 wine-growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley. With a rebuild cost of $12M and four years, this unique property is the perfect turn-key property for those looking to host. Terraced rows of fragrant lavender and lush gardens, managed by the local house manager and landscaping team, surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for 45.

Inside this beautifully thought-out home are five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. The home features double-height windows, Swarovski crystal light fixtures, maple inlay flooring, imported tile, master-crafted American black walnut cabinets and detailing, a double-height grand stone fireplace, antique handcrafted palace doors from India, and a Grand spa bathroom off the primary bedroom. Additional spaces include a Scottish bothy/carriage house with fireplace and seating area, spacious sunroom, wine cellar, media room, attached oversized triple garage with heated floor, and a fully finished basement.

“Perhaps the most impressive part about this beautifully secluded estate is that it is set up with all of the smart technology necessary to remotely monitor and control the home from anywhere in the world,” says Richard Deacon, the listing agent. “Even if you choose to live halfway across the world, 133 Ravine Drive is always accessible remotely and with its convenient location 35 minutes from an international airport and private jet terminals.”

While the home boasts a thoughtfully curated list of amenities and details, the hillside location sets this property apart from others. Conveniently located by some of the best canoeing, cycling, and fishing beaches like Kal Beach, Cosens Bay Beach, Jade Bay Beach, and Juniper Bay Beach, 133 Ravine is also each within a short drive distance to visit Vernon, Kelowna, Kalamalka Lake, and Kelowna International Airport.

133 Ravine Drive is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

