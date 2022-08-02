Submit Release
IAM calls on public to continue to do shopping at off-peak hours during “stabilisation period” to consolidate results of epidemic prevention

MACAU, August 2 - As Macao enters the “stabilisation period” of epidemic prevention, various business activities are resumed in an orderly manner. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) calls on the public and hawkers to cooperate with various epidemic prevention measures. The public should continue to go shopping in markets and hawker areas at off-peak hours, and wear masks and maintain proper social distancing in accordance with epidemic prevention guidelines when doing shopping, so as to jointly consolidate the results of epidemic prevention. IAM will step up inspections, cleaning and disinfection, as well as publicity about epidemic prevention in various markets and hawker areas.

IAM will continue to evaluate the actual situation in all markets for adopting crowd control measures. Outside the markets with high people flow, namely Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex, IAM has previously set up queue barriers to divert the people flow, and the public have to enter the markets in order under the guidance of the staff. Meanwhile, special passages have been arranged for the elderly and people with mobility issues.

IAM thanks the continuous cooperation of the public as they go to the markets with higher people flow, such as Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market, S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex and Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda, at off-peak hours. The peak of people flow at Patane Market is from about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows at Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex are mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition, the peaks of people flow at the Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda are mainly concentrated from about 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

