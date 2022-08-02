Submit Release
IAM to reopen all leisure and recreational facilities during “stabilisation period”

MACAU, August 2 - As Macao enters the “stabilisation period” starting from August 2, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will open all facilities, such as children’s playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, barbecue areas, free sports grounds and indoor activity centers. Individuals using the facilities are required to follow the guidelines on hygiene and epidemic prevention, maintain proper social distancing and take adequate personal hygiene protection measures, so as to maintain the results of epidemic prevention while gradually resuming normal recreational activities.

The public may use the “Advance Booking System for Visiting Green Facilities” at https://app.iam.gov.mo/gfbooking/ to make bookings for facilities, such as the children’s playground in the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront and the barbecue area in the Hac Sá Beach Park. They may also view the on-site use of other barbecue areas in Macao, Taipa and Coloane at IAM webpage https://www.iam.gov.mo/e/bbqareainfo/bbqareawaitinginfo to make better arrangements for going to the venues and avoid crowd gatherings. Individuals entering the venues are required to wear masks, show a green Health Code and undergo temperature measurement.

IAM will step up the cleaning and disinfection of public facilities and send additional personnel to inspect the venues and rectify violations. The public are urged to abide by the epidemic prevention guidelines and measures, and make joint efforts for epidemic prevention.

