Cultural facilities reopen from 2 August

MACAU, August 2 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will resume normal operation from 2 August, reopening the cultural facilities to the public in an orderly manner. IC’s public libraries, heritage sites, reading room of the Archives of Macao, as well as the Macao Museum and the Macao Museum of Art will be open successively from 2 August. The rehearsal rooms of the Macao Cultural Centre, the Black Box Theatre and rehearsal room on the second floor of the Old Court Building, the Auditorium of the Macao Conservatory and the Dom Pedro V Theatre will be available from 3 August. The Cinematheque．Passion will process ticket refunds from 3 August and reopen screenings from 9 August.

All the public libraries under the auspices of IC will reopen from 2 August. In order to prevent the pandemic, the number of seats available in the open area will be limited to 50%, with various crowd control measures implemented. The deadline for returning books will be extended to 8 August, and residents may return books at different times.

The rehearsal rooms of the Macao Cultural Centre, the Black Box Theatre and rehearsal room on the second floor of the Old Court Building, the Auditorium of the Macao Conservatory and the Dom Pedro V Theatre will be available from 3 August. In addition, IC will reopen the “Artistic and Cultural Spaces Release Programme” to the public at the same time. For application procedures and details, please visit the “Booking System for the use of Artistic and Cultural Spaces” at the IC’s website (acs.icm.gov.mo).

More information about the reopening of IC’s facilities can be found in the attached table. Guided tours will not be available in all cultural facilities. The public must comply with the crowd control measures and other provisions onsite. In addition, the Mong-Ha Villas, the ground floor of the Old Court Building, the Macao Contemporary Art Center - Navy Yard No.1 and No. 2 are currently served as nucleic acid testing stations and are temporarily closed. The Macanese Living Museum, the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum and the General Ye Ting's Former Residence are temporarily closed due to maintenance.

IC has arranged cleaning and disinfection works for all venues before reopening. The public is advised to co-operate with the crowd control measures and everyone must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, and present their health codes of the day upon entry. IC urges the public to visit the cultural facilities at different times, pay attention to personal and environmental hygiene after entering the venues, and co-operate with the SAR Government’s pandemic prevention measures.

IC will closely monitor the development of the pandemic, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures in a timely manner, and would like to thank the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation.

For the latest information about the Cultural Affairs Bureau, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” page on Facebook and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.

Table: Reopening of the cultural facilities of the Cultural Affairs Bureau