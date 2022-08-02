Macao Grand Prix Museum reopens tomorrow (3 August)

MACAU, August 2 - As Macao enters the stabilization period for pandemic prevention, the Macao Grand Prix Museum under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will reopen to the public on 3 August.

Visitor capacity is reduced

Advanced ticket purchase online is encouraged

The Macao Grand Prix Museum will control visitor flow during the stabilization period between 3 and 7 August, with its capacity reduced to 550 visitors per day (equivalent to 25% of normal visitor capacity). Up to 142 visitors can be accommodated per time interval. Free guided tour services are suspended while the Museum does not tend to group visit applications. The above measures serve to minimize crowding and the risk of virus spread. Residents are advised to purchase admission tickets online in advance: https://eticket.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/. The Museum will arrange for staff to manage the flow of visitors upon entry.

Crowd control for game facilities

During the stabilization period, play time limit, crowd control and social distancing in queue are strictly adopted for interactive games at the Museum. Up to five visitors can line up simultaneously for each game. Visitor flow control is implemented for certain zones. The Screening Room is temporarily closed.

In addition, the café next to the Museum reopens today (2 August).

Rigorous compliance with anti-pandemic measures

MGTO will keep reinforcing cleaning of the indoor and outdoor facilities at the Museum with strict adherence to various anti-pandemic measures including the requirements for all visitors aged at three or above to wear a mask, undergo temperature check, scan the venue code and present Macao Health Code in green.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For details and ticketing, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.