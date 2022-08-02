LiquidPlanner Wins the Summer 2022 Top Performer Award in User Satisfaction from SourceForge
LiquidPlanner is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Planning Intelligence company, announced today that it has been awarded a Summer 2022 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
“I’m very excited to announce the Summer 2022 Top Performers on SourceForge,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “LiquidPlanner has been recognized as a Top Performer this Summer in the Project Management and IT Project Management categories, and their outstanding user reviews are a testament to the high-quality software they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!”
LiquidPlanner is set apart from the competition by their predictive scheduling engine, which gives customers the ability to forecast realistic schedule dates and dynamically adapt to change in real time. The software is designed to streamline your work, so you can automate more processes and focus on the most important tasks. To win the Summer 2022 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that LiquidPlanner delivers to customers.
“It’s an honor to be continually recognized by our customers for user satisfaction,” said LiquidPlanner CEO, Ted Hawksford. “We will always strive to deliver the best product and customer service to the companies and individuals we serve.”
About LiquidPlanner
LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
