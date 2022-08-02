Numina Group continues double digit growth trajectory in 2022 in response to demand for warehouse automation solutions
Numina's design engineering & software driven warehouse automation integration remain in high demand as DCs seek to increase efficiency & reduce manual labor.
It is exciting to join an established design and automation firm with a great reputation for innovation. I enjoy the data driven approach to design with Numina.”WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet growing demand, Numina Group has increased their workforce by 34% in the first half of 2022. Numina Group’s focus is on designing automation and process improvement solutions that reduce warehouse labor costs and increase productivity and business profitability.
— Kevin Walsh
Small, mid-size and large businesses all have the same business operational goals in common – reduction in manual labor and improvements in accuracy and performance in pick, pack, and ship are critical to their success. As an independent systems integrator and software development firm with a proven 35-year track record, focused on lean processes that optimize operations for manufacturing and distribution operations, Numina Group is perfectly poised to provide businesses with the assistance they need.
Top Industry and Technical Talent Joins the Numina Team
New hires at Numina Group include several director level senior managers to bring additional executive leadership and industry experience to the firm. They have also added additional software engineers, mechanical and electrical engineers, project managers, technicians, and customer support managers.
Kevin Walsh joins Numina Group as the Director of Engineered Solutions. Kevin enjoyed a long career at UPS working both as a senior industrial engineering manager and as a facility operations manager. Kevin also worked in the 3PL industry as the Senior Manager of Technology, Engineering and Systems at DSC Logistics, recently acquired as part of CJ Logistics, an international 3PL firm.
“It is exciting to join an established design and automation firm with a great reputation for innovation,” he said. “I’ve worked both operation management and systems’ engineering roles from the customer’s side, so I enjoy the data driven approach to design with Numina.”
He added “I find it rewarding to draw from my 30+ years of experience to contribute to the firm’s growth and continuous quality improvement goals. Everyone on my team embraces Numina’s objective of providing warehouse automation solutions that exceed our customers’ business and ROI goals.”
Jeff Vinkler is joining Numina Group as the Director of Software Engineering. Jeff has extensive experience leading software engineering and development teams responsible for designing, developing, and implementing complex solutions, including over 10 years at Accenture. He will lead the software delivery and customer service support teams at Numina.
Jeff will focus on leadership, team building, communication, and comprehensive project management to help scale the organization to support its current and future growth. Jeff stated, “I’m very happy to be part of Numina’s organization, and am looking forward to helping deliver quality products for our customers. I’m thrilled that my 28 years of experience in software engineering delivery on both sides of the client/vendor relationship can help Numina continue its growth trajectory.”
About Numina Group
For over 35 years, Numina Group has been an industry-leading independent systems integrator, with a strong in-house software development and automation controls departments. The team works in partnership with clients to evaluate and select the right processes and warehouse automation material handling technology investments. They offer expert warehouse design engineering and superior software driven automation and integration services. Numina Group’s teams of industrial, mechanical, electrical, controls, software engineers, project managers, technicians, and customer support managers are focused on improving your operation efficiency.
Numina Group designs and implements optimized warehouse processes managed by RDS™ WES-WCS warehouse execution and control software platform. Numina's Real-time Distribution Software, (RDS™) Warehouse Execution and Control Software, is a full suite of predeveloped modules, including order release optimization for managing the latest generation autonomous mobile robot driven goods to person systems, (G2P), voice and pick to light systems, automated pack and ship conveyor systems, cartonization, conveyor system control, weight and vision audit, print and apply labeling, and high-speed sortation.
Jennifer Maloney
Numina Group
+1 630-343-2600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other