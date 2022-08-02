Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Gordon County

Submit Release
Calhoun, GA (August 2, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Calhoun, GA. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 1, 2022. During an undercover drug operation, one man was shot and died. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, August 1, at 9:30 p.m., the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an undercover drug investigation in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road, Calhoun. During the operation, a man with a gun, identified as Walter Lee Osborne, Jr., age 26, of Calhoun, was shot and died at the scene. A second unidentified man ran from the deputies and has not been found. Two firearms/guns and suspected illegal drugs were recovered from the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.

