Advantary Services Group Announces Expansion of Executive Capital Practice
Westwood & Wilshire’s Kristin Speer to Provide Retained Search and Human Capital Strategic Advice
I am excited to join Advantary’s team with the goal of providing leadership teams and CEOs with a strategic CHRO-Level HR advisor for ongoing advice on organizational issues”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary Services Group (ASG), a division of Advantary LLC, a private equity investor and provider of bespoke advisory services to select non-portfolio clients, announced today that Kristin Speer, managing director of Westwood & Wilshire, has joined as a partner. Speer will lead Advantary’s new Executive Capital practice and brings all of Westwood and Wilshire’s team of 35 recruiting and consulting professionals to Advantary in a unique partnership.
Advantary’s Executive Capital practice addresses the large and growing demand for HR advisory and recruiting services fueled by the ongoing global transformation of the modern workplace.
With Speer’s expertise and experience working with companies such as Super, Movano, and Vaxart, Advantary will offer Executive Capital advisory for optimal company performance, including leadership team guidance, executive search, company culture and cohesion, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). Advantary’s Executive Capital practice provides on-demand confidential experts to give CEOs objective advice on a broad range of organizational issues.
As a partner in Advantary’s Executive Capital practice, Speer leads the retained CxO and VP searches, focused on placing executives across all operational functions to scale technology companies. In addition, Speer is managing partner at Westwood & Wilshire, an executive search firm in Silicon Valley. She co-founded AccelPeople, Westwood & Wilshire’s Center for Organizational Excellence, and is also a board member of the HR Strategy Forum.
“I am excited to join Advantary’s team with the goal of providing leadership teams and CEOs with a strategic CHRO-Level HR advisor for ongoing advice on organizational issues,” said Speer.
“Kristin Speer’s experience with technology CEOs and executive teams makes her the ideal partner for our new Executive Capital practice,” said Stephen Kuhn, CEO of Advantary. “We launched the Executive Capital practice as a result of direct conversations with many hundreds of CEOs globally since February 2020. Kris is the obvious industry veteran to lead it. We are extremely fortunate to have her.”
About Advantary Capital Partners and Advantary Services Group
Advantary Capital Partners (ACP) invests in traditional buyouts, management buyouts, and rollups where the firm believes its expertise can drive transformation that unlocks the potential of great companies. ACP is committed to a long-term investment approach. Advantary Services Group (ASG) is ACP’s team of extraordinary operating partners and advisors with deep operating, execution, turnaround, and investment experience, leveraging these skills for its portfolio and select non-portfolio companies.
About Westwood & Wilshire
Westwood & Wilshire is a retained executive-search firm delivering premier talent in life sciences, healthcare, and advanced technology to the world’s most innovative companies. Our specialty is bringing top-flight executive leaders to growing venture-backed companies looking for the best people to fill their C-Suite hires. Clients around the globe work with Westwood & Wilshire recruiters, who are based in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Scottsdale, and the New York metro area. Contact information can be found at https://westwoodwilshire.com/contact-us.
