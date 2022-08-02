A Regional Plan in the Southeast Joins the BeneLynk Family
We are truly excited to be teaming up with such a member and community-oriented organization, and we are looking forward to the difference that we will be able to make together in members' lives.”MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social determinants of health (SDoH) solutions to Medicare Advantage plans, has recently expanded their services with a regional plan in the southeast in an effort to connect their members with programs and resources that are crucial to member health and well-being.
For the past two years, BeneLynk has been working within this client’s population to identify veterans and those using VA health care services which are hidden from Medicare Advantage plans. Veteran status is a hidden social determinant of health and, more importantly, one that many veterans want to share with their medical home to facilitate more coordination of care.
With the help of BeneLynk’s programs and technology-enabled platform, our clients are now able to connect members with community programs and health services that can help them satisfy their unmet social health needs and alleviate member burden. This includes assistance with securing food, transportation and lodging, and providing access to programs that improve physical and mental health outcomes.
The consideration that this client shows for their plan members is reflected in the way they support and enhance the lives of the members in their community. They actively give back to their community by being a major supporter of charitable causes and donating thousands of hours and dollars to nonprofit organizations annually. By utilizing BeneLynk’s services, this regional plan once again proves that they think of their members and community first.
“We, here at BeneLynk, are truly excited to be teaming up with such a member and community-oriented organization, and we are looking forward to the difference that we will be able to make together in members' lives.” – Sean Libby, President at BeneLynk.
“We are dedicated to providing our members with a positive experience. It has always been our guiding principle to give back to the community where we work and live, and this partnership is another way for us to do just that.” – Vice President, Medicare Advantage Stars and Risk Programs.
BeneLynk recently attended a member event to engage with members and facilitate a Community Lynk check-up to evaluate how they could help combat SDoH barriers. Through the utilization of findhelp.org, BeneLynk connects plan members with services and support through a network of over 300,000 local, state and federal programs.
About BeneLynk
BeneLynk is a national SDoH vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand SDoH challenges and to provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk helps to remove the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.
