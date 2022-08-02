Patrick Wilkins Breaks Real Estate Sales Record in Marco Island, Florida
Patrick Wilkins, RE/MAX Affinity Plus made a record breaking sale at $14,800,000. of a luxury waterfront estate at 1549 Heights Court, Marco Island, Florida.
Patrick Wilkins, RE/MAX Affinity Plus, made the highest recorded sale to date at $14,800,000., representing the seller in the sale of a luxury estate at 1549 Heights Court, Marco Island, Florida.”MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island and Naples, Florida since 1981. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where he has been named as Top 1% of agents in the U.S. and Top 100 Agents in America.
— Erika Burke, Realtor, Assistant and Marketing Manager for Patrick Wilkins
Most recently, Patrick Wilkins represented the seller for the listing and sale of a luxury Waterfront European Palazzo Estate in the Estates Section of Marco Island, Florida at 1549 Heights Court, closing the sale at $14,800,000.; setting a record for the highest recorded sale of residential property and land sale on Marco Island to date. Buyer representation was made by Dale Glon, RE/MAX Affinity Plus, Broker Associate and Marco Island Developer.
The palatial home is intimate and generous in scale, with impeccable design in an exceptional setting. Commanding sweeping unobstructed Southwest vistas of the sandbars of Caxambas Pass and the open water of the Gulf of Mexico beyond; a 260 lineal foot Teakwood wrap-around dock provides the foundation for the ultimate in Florida luxury yachting life. Gated entry and a 3-story, hand-painted 33ft. cupola foyer welcome you to an expansive, five-bedrooms, six-bathrooms and three-half baths, with 4 coquina shell stone fireplaces and 6 balconies of over 7300sf of multi-tier lanais, featuring 11,662SF of interior and 19,8000SF total exterior. This masterpiece residence is an oasis of European elegance featuring separate leisure wings, a private accessible independent primary suite, home theater, office, fitness center, full bar, games room, library, 75 ft. pool with shallow beach, outdoor kitchen, living and dining areas surrounded by rare Silvestri palm trees and mature tropical landscaping. www.1549heightscourt.com
Patrick attributes his success to representing discerning clientele locally and worldwide, in the sale and purchase of luxury residential homes and condos, lots and land, and investment property specifically on Marco Island and Naples, Florida; specializing as a market expert.
Pat has earned a good reputation for his easy-going personality and relaxed approach while managing real estate transactions with ease. He inspires confidence through his personal 40-year history in Marco Island/Naples where he has fostered tremendous market knowledge and the ability to understand past and current trends, as well as the personal needs of his buyers, sellers, and their homes, having sold many of them more than once. Pat’s results-oriented world class marketing program contributes to his sellers’ satisfaction. His tremendous work ethic, consistent availability and dependability make it easy for clients to use his representation through multiple and generational real estate dealings.
Rocky Farhat, Owner of RE/MAX Affinity Plus, RE/MAX Anchor LLC commented, “We are proud to have Broker Associates, Patrick Wilkins and Dale Glon, whose expertise and dedication have resulted in the representation for both sides of this distinctive, record-breaking sale, demonstrating the best attributes our agents offer.” Patrick’s affiliation with RE/MAX has afforded him a wealth of consumer connection and brokerage support along with Realtor, Erika Burke, Pat’s Assistant and Marketing Manager; to make the kinds of strides that contribute to making a sale of this caliber.
Visit Pat’s website www.marcoexpert.com to search for properties in the area. If you are looking to buy or sell in Marco Island and Naples, Florida; Patrick Wilkins can be reached at 239-290-8593 or patwilkins@marcoexpert.com.
