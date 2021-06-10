MARCO ISLAND TOP AGENT HAS BEEN NAMED RE/MAX #1 WORLDWIDE
Patrick Wilkins, Broker Associate - RE/MAX Affinity Plus BK #248279, Marco Island, Florida Real Estate
Patrick Wilkins, is a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island/Naples, Florida since 1978.
Pat Wilkins Marco Island, Florida Expert - Luxury Residential | Homes & Condos | Lots & Land | Investment Real Estate”MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island/Naples, Florida since 1978. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where from January to April of 2021 he has been named as the RE/MAX #1 Small Team Residential in Florida, RE/MAX #1 Small Team Residential in the United States and most recently, #1 RE/MAX Small Team Residential Worldwide.

RE/MAX, which has nearly 140,000 agents across more than 110 countries and territories, offers support and services that help agents excel and, in turn, helps buyers and sellers achieve their homeownership goals. The RE/MAX culture celebrates the achievements, leadership and productivity of the RE/MAX membership. The positive effects RE/MAX affiliates have on their clients, communities, colleagues and the RE/MAX network deserve to be honored – and they are each year with Club Awards, Career Awards and Special Awards.
Having received a Lifetime Achievement Award, Hall of Fame Award and over 100 accolades and awards through his 40+ year career, Patrick attributes his success to representing discerning clientele locally and worldwide, in the sale and purchase of luxury residential homes and condos, lots and land, and investment property specifically on Marco Island/Naples; specializing as a market expert. He holds designations as a Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) and has received the 5STAR award by consumers having satisfied five objective eligibility and evaluation criteria that are associated with real estate agents who provide quality services to their clients.
Most recently, “Pat” listed a luxury waterfront estate at 888 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL for $7,500,000. and is representing the seller of a double front Penthouse at the Prince Condominiums, situated directly in the middle of Marco Beach at 176 South Collier Boulevard, Penthouse 1 & 2, offered for $3,800,000. Pat works with local developers on new construction projects making pre-sales while under construction, on homes like 1608 Windmill Ave, Marco Island, Fl. which is currently for sale, offered for $4,400,000. Pat recently sold a tract of land at 573 Tallwood Ave., Marco Island, FL that has the potential for the development of a multi-unit property of up to 12 units.
Pat has earned a good reputation for his easy-going personality and relaxed approach while managing real estate transactions with ease. He inspires confidence through his personal 40-year history in Marco Island/Naples where he has fostered tremendous market knowledge and the ability to understand past and current trends, as well as the personal needs of his buyers, sellers and their homes, having sold many of them more than once. Pat’s results-oriented world class marketing program contributes to his sellers’ satisfaction. Pat’s tremendous work ethic, consistent availability and dependability make it easy for clients to use his representation through multiple and generational real estate dealings.
RE/MAX Affinity Plus has been servicing Marco Island since 1985 and is committed to recruiting training and developing the very best of the best agents to provide our customers with the most experienced team of real estate professionals in the area. Customers can be assured they will have access to the most advanced state-of-the-art-resources to make their real estate transaction a complete success. Visit affinityplusrealtyfl.com to learn more about our office, to search for properties in the area and to connect with a professional RE/MAX agent.
Patrick’s affiliation with RE/MAX has afforded him a wealth of consumer connection, marketing tools and brokerage support along with his professional support team to make the kinds of strides that contribute to owning the #1 spot locally, nationally, and worldwide. Pat is well known in his community, by his fellow colleagues, and is revered by his associates at RE/MAX, who are very proud to work alongside him as a top producing Realtor for RE/MAX Affinity Plus. If you are looking to buy or sell in Marco/Naples, Patrick Wilkins can be reached at 239-260-3550 or patwilkins@marcoexpert.com and at naplesmarcolistings.com.
