U-Save Car & Truck Rental announces new location in Winchester, Indiana
U-Save Car & Truck Rental Winchester opened early August.RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Winchester, Indiana. The new location is locally owned and operated by Casey and Morgan Dyer and James and Lisa Keener.
The new franchise located at 401 Symmers Center Drive in Winchester will include a fleet of sedans, small and mid-size SUVs, and minivans; and will diversify as it grows.
“We’re excited to announce the opening and affiliations with U-Save Auto Rental of America,” said Casey Dyer. “We look forward to adding another contributing business to the community. Currently, people in Randolph County leave the area to rent a car; our team is looking forward to changing that.”
About U-Save Car & Truck Rental
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.
Location information:
Phone: 765-584-4515
Address: 401 Symmers Center Drive
Winchester, Indiana 47394
