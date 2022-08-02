Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Dolan vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
2 August 2022
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the August 2, 2022, retirement of Judge Colleen Dolan:
There are 15 applicants, of whom five report they are female and two report they are minority applicants. Five are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Six applicants work in the public sector, seven work in the private sector and two work in both. Of those in the private sector, two work in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, five are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 50.2 years.
Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants:
Thomas C. Albus
Shane K. Blank
Timothy M. Etzkorn
Peter W. Gullborg
Kathleen S. Hamilton
Renée D. Hardin-Tammons
Joseph B. Kloecker Jr.
Ellen S. Levy
Jeffery T. McPherson
Rebeca M. Navarro-McKelvey
Susan M. Petersen
David E. Roland
David R. Truman
Grant W. Wobig
Michael S. Wright
The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis. The interviews are open to the public.
The commission is expected to begin meeting at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, after interviews conclude, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
