Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Dolan vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District





2 August 2022





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the August 2, 2022, retirement of Judge Colleen Dolan:





There are 15 applicants, of whom five report they are female and two report they are minority applicants. Five are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Six applicants work in the public sector, seven work in the private sector and two work in both. Of those in the private sector, two work in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, five are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 50.2 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants:





Thomas C. Albus

Shane K. Blank

Timothy M. Etzkorn

Peter W. Gullborg

Kathleen S. Hamilton

Renée D. Hardin-Tammons

Joseph B. Kloecker Jr.

Ellen S. Levy

Jeffery T. McPherson

Rebeca M. Navarro-McKelvey

Susan M. Petersen

David E. Roland

David R. Truman

Grant W. Wobig

Michael S. Wright





The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis. The interviews are open to the public.





The commission is expected to begin meeting at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, after interviews conclude, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.









Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676





