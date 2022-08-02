PennDOT Announces a Public Meeting for the Route 618 Bridge Project in Sadsbury Township, Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to the public meetings for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 618 over Conneaut Lake Tributary in Sadsbury Township, Crawford County.

An in-person public meeting will be held:

Date: August 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Sadsbury Township Municipal Building, 9888 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316

Attendees will have an opportunity to view plans for the project, ask questions, and give input at the end of the meeting.

The bridge is located on Route 618 near the Summit Township border between the intersection with Ellis Avenue and the intersection with McClure Street.

The proposed project will include replacement of the bridge, waterproofing, asphalt pavement, as well as updates to the drainage and guiderail.

Work is expected to occur in late 2023 and early 2024.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. The proposed 8.8-mile detour route will be posted using Route 6 and Route 18.

The existing corrugated metal pipe culvert bridge was built in 1980. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,900 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Interested parties can also view the information through on online plans display open until August 16, 2022. The Route 618 Bridge Replacement Project information, including a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form is also available online, can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online or attend the meeting may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

The purpose of the in-person meeting and online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The in-person public meeting is being held in a facility that complies with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it is accessible to individuals who have disabilities. The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

