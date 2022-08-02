New Sponsors announced for Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco 2022 this September

SAE Media Group reports: Newly released brochure and new sponsors announced for the Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco, this September 19 - 20, 2022.

SAN FRANSCISCO, CA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to host the 3rd Annual Pre-Filled Syringes Conference, taking place on 19th – 20th September 2022, in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Leading experts from big pharma will be presenting case studies on recent advances in platform approaches in drug delivery devices and smart devices, while a panel discussion will explore the emerging opportunities of platforms for injectable devices.

With recent developments in industry regulations and guidance, the 2022 agenda will give an international insight into the global regulatory environment and leading FDA representatives will address the key standards to be aware of in injectable device development.

Delegates attending will have the chance to explore approaches to advanced platforms for combination products and injectable delivery and engage in international insights to the pre-filled syringes landscape and harmonization.

http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/PR6/einnews

The Pre-filled Syringes Conference is proudly sponsored by Boston Analytical, Crux and Raumedic.

Boston Analytical is a cGMP compliant, FDA/DEA registered, ISO/IEC-17025:2005 certified analytical laboratory located in Salem, NH. Boston Analytical provides testing services to Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical and Medical Device companies worldwide including Analytical Testing and Method Development, Microbiological Testing and Environmental Monitoring Services, Biologics, Stability Testing & ICH-compliant Storage, Nitrosamines Testing and Extractables & Leachables Studies.

Crux was founded to address challenging technical briefs and deliver compelling solutions for the drug delivery and medical device sectors. Based in Bristol, United Kingdom, the technical team champion evidence-based problem solving, coupling world-class equipment, software and facilities with a scientific approach to maximise success.

Raumedic focuses on polymer-based solutions for medical and pharmaceutical applications, as well as on products for intensive care. Raumedic has a global presence and a headcount of approximately 1,000. In its core markets of Europe and North America, the company manufactures using its own clean room production facilities.

SAE Media Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages.

3rd Annual Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference

19 – 21 September 2022 | San Francisco, CA, USA

