Omdia tech analysts to judge Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers @ IFA 2022

We’re excited to see what fresh ideas industry leaders and startups plan to launch to address post-Pandemic needs at ShowStoppers.” — Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV, Omdia

LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omdia, https://omdia.tech.informa.com, the global research leader, today announced that its analysts will return to host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at IFA, https://www.showstoppers.com/, the official press event of IFA, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, the tech tradeshow in Berlin.

The judges from Omdia will evaluate new consumer electronics, smart home and robotics, mobility, fitness and health, and productivity and other products introduced during ShowStoppers, to be held Thursday, 1 Sept. 2022, 6-10 p.m., at the South Hall on the Messe Berlin exhibit campus.

“So much has changed in the past three years, in work, media consumption and travel habits,” said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV. “We’re excited to see what fresh ideas industry leaders and startups plan to launch to address post-Pandemic needs at ShowStoppers this year.”

About the awards

The Omdia Technology Innovation Awards distinguishes ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers @ CES. This year’s awards will recognize the most innovative products in these categories:

• Home Entertainment (includes AR, VR & gaming)

• Smart Home & Robotics (includes drones and smart appliances)

• Mobility (includes mobile accessories and mobile computing)

• Fitness, health and wellbeing (includes air quality sensors/sanitizers)

• Productivity (includes work from home)

The judges are renowned Omdia analysts, including:

• Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV

• Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager, Mobile Devices

• Blake Kozak, Senior Principal Analyst, Smart Home

• Emir Lasic, Senior Analyst, Home Appliances

• Jeff Lin, Senior Principal Analyst, Mobile PC

• Ken Park, Senior Research Manager, TV & ProAV

• Aaron West, Senior Analyst, Smartphones

“It will be three years since we last produced at an in-person official press event at IFA,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. “The exhibiting companies tell us to expect a new generation of products and services for work, home and play. We can’t wait to hear and see what the world-class experts at Omdia think about how all this new tech will be used in daily life and business.”

Award application process

Companies exhibiting at ShowStoppers can apply for an award and obtain more detailed information by visiting http://awards.showstoppers.com/

Companies may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for the Omdia Technology Innovation Awards. Omdia and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards.

