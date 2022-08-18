Light Your Leadership Inc. Encourages Leaders to Stop Pivoting and Take The Jump Shot

Business have been pivoting for close to 2.5 years. When it comes to hybrid, they've started going around in circles. We've pivoted long enough. Now is the time to take the shot. Get your free guide to become a successful leader in a hybrid workplace.

Leaders can stop pivoting and take the jump shot.

Commitment separates those who live their dreams from those who live their lives regretting the opportunities they have squandered.” — Bill Russell, Basketball Hall of Famer

OTTAWA, CANADA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary leaders are operating in an environment of socio-economic and geo-political chaos, struggling to figure out how to lead and succeed in a pandemic and post-pandemic world. Everything has changed within a very short time period and it can be difficult for businesses to adapt.CEOs have responded by getting their companies to pivot the way they do things, mostly by completely digitizing their businesses and adopting remote work.If we look to the sport of basketball, ‘to pivot’ means to stand in one spot with the back leg firmly planted, while twisting the torso and moving the front leg in different directions. Pivoting allows the player to hold on to the ball while they figure out what to do next. It keeps the player in the game, but they need to either pass or shoot the ball, in order for the team to score.Two-and-a-half years into a global pandemic and many business leaders are stuck trying 'to pivot’ back and forth, attempting to pick up the pieces after Coronavirus took its toll. Now that mask mandates and self-isolation have dropped significantly, companies are in the midst of deciding what comes next. They are weighing the pros and cons of staying remote, moving back to 100% in-person work, or instituting hybrid workplaces. The answer isn't clear and prolonged periods of uncertainty and continued pivoting is hurting morale and productivity.As a result, companies around the globe find themselves in times of 'hybrid anarchy’: despite data that shows that 90% of employees want to stay working remote or hybrid, employers are trying to force knowledge workers back into brick and mortar offices full-time. Employees who have finally found a way to be more productive AND at the same time 'to have a life,' are digging in their heels to continue to work remotely most of the time.The time has come for businesses to move from the pivot and take the jump shot. Leaders need a clear play on how they and members of their team will work together to move the ball up the court and shoot for the basket … otherwise they’ll just keep pivoting and spinning in circles.Some companies are handling things relatively well, while a large proportion are still struggling. Right this minute, there are leaders wringing their hands, wondering what to do next. For instance, leaders with a large employer in our city have been pivoting and planning, feverishly collecting employee data on mental health and their views on returning to their in-person office spaces. Over 95% of employees in this organization want to either continue working from home or only come in once or twice per week. Less than 5% want to come back full time. Leaders and committees tasked with future workplace projects have been meeting, talking, and rebranding their corporate initiative for well over a year now. They have been commissioning consulting firms to create complex diagrams, and putting forward an endless stream of business cases and road maps for senior management approval. The human resources department keeps sending out memos that they are “working on it.” Meanwhile, employees hungry for answers are themselves plotting their next move: over half are thinking, “If they try to force me back into the office building full time, I’m gone!” Not exactly great conditions for high engagement and optimal performance.In contrast, there are employers who are committed to making their move. They’ve envisioned their next steps and are getting out of their comfort zone to execute concrete plans. Just recently, I presented The 7 Steps to Reset with Purpose in a Post-Pandemic World to an organization consisting of knowledge workers. They are ahead of the curve because they have a practical plan backed by data. They have engaged employees throughout and have landed on how they will operate as a hybrid workplace by cascading their vision into concrete and actionable steps. They are also following through to institute a renewed corporate culture of caring and putting people first in order to drive results. Essentially, they are actively and consciously creating a new set-point to take their corporate wellness and performance to great new heights.Like basketball Hall of Famer, Bill Russell, once said, "Commitment separates those who live their dreams from those who live their lives regretting the opportunities they have squandered." While everyone else is stuck in fear, worry, and consternation about all that is going on in the world, wise leaders look for the opportunities in the midst of chaos.Leaders may want to take Russell’s words to heart. They can choose to stop pivoting and start making their move. They can commit to the dream of making the world a better, healthier, and more accessible workplace. For more information on how to navigate these times, text "Hybrid" to 1-888-695-9675 and download our complimentary guide, "Being a Successful Leader in the Hybrid Workplace." Lisa Anna Palmer , Founder and CEO, Light Your Leadership Inc. , bestselling author of Light A Fire In Their Hearts: The Truth About Leadership , and creator of LYLTalks Podcast. She and her growing team give their all to help managers and executives realize their vision by putting people and planet first to drive profits to new heights. She is currently writing her second book, Leadership In A Post-Pandemic World: The 7 Steps To Reset With Purpose. She is currently writing her second book, Leadership In A Post-Pandemic World: The 7 Steps To Reset With Purpose.

Lisa Anna Palmer of Light Your Leadership Inc. is interviewed about Light A Fire In Their Hearts. She covers a number of topics, including hybrid workplaces.