Introducing Alliance University
A New Era is Launched at the Former Nyack College
Our goal is to attract students in our undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs who will make Alliance University their first choice for a transforming Christian education”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 140th anniversary year of the former Nyack College arrives with the unveiling of a name change to Alliance University. With its new university status, the school located near Battery Park, will move into an era as an institution rooted in partnership and community. This embodies the legacy of the school founded by Dr. A.B. Simpson who advocated for unity in diversity.
— Rajan S. Mathews, President
Alliance University endeavors to advocate for the underserved, build partnerships in communities and serve as a headquarters for global change.
Fully-accredited degree programs are offered in nine divisions–Alliance Theological Seminary, Alliance Graduate School of Counseling, School of Business and Leadership, Cheryl Phenicie School of Nursing, School of Music, School of Education, School of Arts and Sciences, School of Bible and Christian Ministry and School of Social Work.
New institutional goals include optimizing the strategic location in the financial district of Manhattan with neighboring businesses that will give students exposure and opportunities for internships and employment.
President Rajan S. Mathews says, “Our goal is to attract students in our undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs who will make Alliance University their first choice for pursuing a transforming Christian education.”
Alliance University is positioned at the center of culture and innovation as one of the most intentionally diverse Christian universities in the nation. From the student body, to faculty and alumni, the culture is one of community, empathy and care. With a focus on integrating spiritual transformation with academic excellence, Alliance University equips students to serve their communities as personally transformed and globally engaged change agents.
To learn more about the exciting new era of this leader in Christian higher education, please contact the Alliance University Marketing Department at marketing@nyack.edu.
About Alliance University
Alliance University, formerly Nyack College, was founded in 1882 by Dr. Albert Benjamin Simpson and currently serves nearly 2,000 students in its undergraduate, graduate and seminary degree programs. In addition to the Manhattan campus, an extension site is located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Nyack is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools and is chartered by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York.
Deborah Walker
Nyack College
+1 646-378-6179
deborah.walker@nyack.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Becoming Alliance University