MBF Announces Muthoni Magayu MD as New Director of Spiritual Ministry

Dr. Magayu will work with local religious and medical leaders in developing countries to help patients through integration of medical and spiritual care.

In studying Jesus’ life and ministry, we see how He viewed the person as a whole in the way He consistently integrated healing of the soul and the body.” — Dr. Muthoni Magayu

HOUSTON, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBF is pleased to announce that Dr. Muthoni Magayu joins the organization as Director of Spiritual Ministry, effective immediately.

Dr. Magayu's background in medicine and ministry uniquely equips her to lead and grow MBF's Spiritual Ministry initiative - one of MBF's key strategic focus areas. The initiative helps mission hospitals, nursing schools and clinics integrate faith and medical care.

She holds a medical degree from the University of Nairobi and is finalizing a Master of Divinity in Biblical Studies from Africa International University and an MBA from Daystar University. As a physician, she has over ten years of experience in clinical practice and management. Her prior positions include leadership roles at Mater Misericordiae Hospital, a Catholic mission hospital in Nairobi. She is actively involved with Christian Education and youth ministry and serves as student pastor with Christ Is the Answer Ministries.

Dr. Magayu will play a pivotal role in executing MBF's unique vision for equipping and enhancing Christian hospitals' spiritual ministry worldwide. The goal is to help medical ministries holistically integrate spiritual ministry into their daily planning, processes, and practice. Faith is vital to overall health. MBF's medical mission partners will achieve their medical and spiritual purposes by ministering to the whole patient.

As a Christian medical doctor with solid advocacy for missions, Dr. Magayu believes that clinicians are called to extend the concept of patient care beyond the physical body. She observed, "In studying Jesus’ life and ministry, we see how He viewed the person as a whole in the way He consistently integrated healing of the soul and the body. As His disciples, we are to be active participants in this healing process; reconciling man back to God and facilitating healing and restoration of the body."

Speaking about the new appointment, MBF's President and CEO Andrew Mayo commented that this is a truly unique role in medical mission. He noted that it adds "distinctive value for the medical ministries and patients we serve. By working alongside international partners in both medicine and ministry, we are building a model of integrated care that can be replicated over many facilities in many countries. We are delighted that Dr. Magayu brings her unique skill set to impact the lives of millions of patients and medical workers."