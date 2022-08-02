Exclusive Speaker Interview with Lieutenant Commander Paul Bridgers from NATO ahead of the Global MilSatCom Conference

SAE Media Group reports: speaker interview with NATO released ahead of the 24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place from 8th to 10th November 2022, London UK, this conference will welcome briefings, discussions on key issues, attendance from every significant MILSATCOM program. Delegates will also have an exhibition hall to meet and network with our esteemed line up of sponsors and exhibitors.

Interested parties can register at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3EIN - don’t miss out on the early bird offer and register by 30th September to save £100.

Ahead of the Conference in November, SAE Media Group caught up with Lieutenant Commander Paul Bridgers, NATO HQ Command, Control and Consultation Staff Officer and SATCOM Capability Team Secretary from NATO to discuss the challenges and breakthroughs within the MilSatCom field. Below is what he had to say:

What are the main challenges that you face when providing an effective SATCOM capability?

“As the space domain continues to grow in importance, more and more systems are competing for limited radio frequency spectrum. We need novel technical solutions and the political will to coordinate intelligent spectrum usage across all Communities of Interest.”

At GMSC, one of our aims is to gather allied partners to discuss ways for better partnership and collaboration. From your experience, how can international collaboration in SATCOM be improved?

“I observed a significant slowdown in collaboration during the pandemic as meetings shifted from in person to virtual. It is easy to get lost in the digital shuffle when unable to meet in person. This challenge is being overcome as the world shifts back towards in person events. I strongly believe that events like MILSATCOM and other face-to-face meetings and events are critically important. Through these events partnerships can be established leading to collaborative efforts that were likely not about happen without these events.”

To read the full interview, visit http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR2EIN to download a complimentary copy.

The Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition will feature several briefings from senior officials from the world’s leading militaries and solution providers as well as discussions on key issues.

New to this year’s Global MilSatCom conference will be:

•Discussion of SKYNET 6

•European Union SATCOM Panel Discussion

•Spanish Perspectives: Update on the SpainSat NG Program

•Panel on the US SATCOM Vision

•Hybrid and Multi-Orbit Architecture Panel

•Digitally Modernizing US SATCOM Enterprise

•South Korean Updates

•Panel on the Future of SATCOM

•National Programme Updates

Global MilSatCom 2022 will once again be an unmissable event as MILSATCOM takes on a new level of importance in global conflict. Please visit http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3EIN to register a place.

___________________________________________________________________________

Lead Sponsor: AIRBUS

Silver Sponsor: EUTELSAT

Sponsors: Boeing, ExoAnalytic, GovSat, Hughes, Inmarsat, Isotropic Systems, Kratos, L3 Harris Technologies, Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, OneWeb, Ovzon, ST Engineering iDirect, Telesat, Telespazio, Thales, Thuraya, ViaSat, Virgin Orbit

Exhibitors: Avanti, AVL Technologies, BFBS, Comtech, GetSat, Global Invacom Group, Integrasys, Kymeta, Marlink, MBS, Requtech, SES, Teledyne,

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick, Director Space & Satellites on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries and to register, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

For more information on Marketing, Media Partnerships and Barter deals with the event, contact Richard Jones, Marketing Manager at rjones@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 6088

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services