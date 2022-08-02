Pray.com and Leading Points Partner to Bring Prayer and Meditation to Service Members with New Military Program
Every Day is Veterans DayLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pray.com has partnered with Leading Points Corporation to launch a military program which will share the power of the Pray.com platform with all members of the Armed Forces, all Veterans and all Military Family Members. This joint venture involves a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the spiritual readiness of our military heroes and their families, beginning with making Pray.com more accessible by offering a 30-day free trial followed by 30% off the monthly premium subscription for members of the military community.
Pray.com will host this offer at www.pray.com/military, and as the partnership expands, more military and veteran specific content will be available on the platform that will connect service members, their families and veterans to stories of strength and prayer. Pray.com already carries series that provide encouragement and inspiration for military members and veterans. “The Armor of God” features real-life stories of American veterans – military heroes who so proudly wear the spiritual protection that is provided to them, known as The Armor of God, found in Ephesians chapter 6. The Victor Marx podcast is hosted by a Marine Corps Veteran who challenges his audience to maintain and build spiritual health, mixing humor with raw reality stories of survival and redemption to encourage a resilient lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of the faith community in the military.
Members of the military can attest to the common bond they share, in which many of them pray for safety, strength and hope for the present as well as the future, especially during difficult times, personal losses and grief. The Pray.com military program will allow this community to come together and share their inspirational journeys, experiences and messages of strength and healing found through prayer while serving, defending and supporting this great nation.
“Demonstrating great respect and admiration for those who serve in the armed forces is mission critical at Pray.com. Over the past five years Pray.com has worked hard to honor our service members, military families, and veterans in meaningful ways. The brave men and women who serve our country need resources to aid them in their unique challenges,” said Pray.com founder and CEO Steve Gatena. “The men, women, and families in our military are heroes, and as such, it is important that we never overlook their mental health needs. At Pray.com prayer is the priority and we strive to connect as many people as possible to spiritual content that can provide hope, alleviate stress, and deliver inspiration on a daily basis.”
The partnership began when Kevin Sullivan, President of Leading Points, considered the importance of spirituality in the military. While Pray.com already provides broad services that help its users pray, meditate and sleep, the new program will use the range of Pray.com’s services to guide this specific community of users through interacting with a drill sergeant, undergoing deployment and other challenges of the military lifestyle.
"Throughout my career in the military, there was an emphasis placed on everyone’s mental, physical and spiritual readiness. I found that prayer was a very beneficial part of that for individual military members and, thus, the military mission as a whole," explained Kevin Sullivan, president of Leading Points Corporation. “While respecting and supporting the diversity of beliefs across the military community, we are confident that the Pray.com military program will help strengthen the spirituality and readiness of its users.”
For more information about Pray.com or its military program, please visit www.pray.com/military or contact us at military@Pray.com.
About Pray.com
Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world’s No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. It recently launched a 24/7 live streaming video channel, PrayTV. Reaching more than 12 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See more at www.pray.com.
About Leading Points
Leading Points specializes in helping companies develop and implement comprehensive military programs. They are considered the experts in developing special promotions and distributing them across the military and government markets.
Melany Ethridge
+1 214-912-8934
A. LARRY ROSS COMMUNICATIONS