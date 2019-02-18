Kate Strickland Joins International Hemp Solutions as Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, COLORADO, US, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver-based International Hemp Solutions (IHS) welcomes Kate Strickland as its Chief Operating Officer. Kate joins IHS after 12 years as Chief Operating Officer of Denver’s Hoban Law Group (HLG), the first full-service law firm serving the cannabis industry nationally and internationally. Kate brings a wealth of industry knowledge and strong managerial skills to the IHS team. As Chief Operating Officer, she will help further IHS’s mission to build a global infrastructure of innovative solutions for the processing, manufacturing, and commercialization of industrial hemp.Kate will work closely with the executive leadership team at IHS which includes Kevin Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Montgomery, Chief Revenue Officer.Additionally, Kate is actively engaged in the launch of the upcoming industrial hemp e-commerce marketplace platform eHemp.com. eHemp is a subsidiary project of International Hemp Solutions with an anticipated launch date of March 29, 2019. It will be a one-stop-shop for all things hemp, including textiles, CBD, food and personal care products.Kate graduated from the University of Colorado Denver’s School of Public Affairs and received her Master’s degree in Public Administration. She also completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Political Science from UC Denver. Kate’s professional experience is widely varied and includes articles published in The Denver Post, The Denver Daily News and The Rocky Mountain News, as well as appearances on local television.Read more about Kate on the IHS website



