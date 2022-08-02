eshots Hires Lou Skriba as Senior Vice President of Technology
Skriba's background uniquely supports the growth and scale of eshots' experiential marketing platform.
Lou’s arrival is perfect timing because we are seeing a lot of demand for our platform after a 2-year lull, due to the pandemic”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eshots announced today that it has hired Lou Skriba as its Senior Vice President of Technology. In this senior management role, Skriba will be responsible for evolving the eshots platform, ensuring that it upholds the high standards for security and performance that eshots’ clients have come to expect.
— Craig Steensma, Founder and CEO of eshots
Skriba is not new to eshots. From 2002 to 2010, he worked for the company in a consultative role, building out product architecture that helped paved the way for eshots’ consumer data capture services. In fact, the IT foundation that Skriba helped design has stood the test of time as some of it is still in use today.
“Lou’s arrival is perfect timing because we are seeing a lot of demand for our platform after a 2-year lull, due to the pandemic,” said Craig Steensma, Founder and CEO of eshots. “I’m excited about the fresh perspective he brings to eshots; one that is focused on delivering the best results for our clients at scale.”
With over 25 years in technology, Skriba rejoins eshots with some notable career accomplishments. He oversaw the technical deployment of large scale (100+ staff) events, and he regularly led the strategy on enterprise infrastructure migrations into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.
Since most of eshots’ proprietary technology utilizes AWS for scale and efficiency, Skriba’s familiarity in this area will maintain continuity for clients in the immediate term, and in the future, his experience will be essential to the expansion of the eshots platform.
“Coming back to eshots lets me apply the best of what I’ve built to a niche industry that is poised for growth,” said Lou Skriba, Senior Vice President of Technology at eshots. “I’m looking forward to ensuring that the well-respected eshots platform is always innovative and at the forefront of our industry.”
About eshots, Inc.
eshots has grown to be the leader in helping Fortune 500 companies capture and convert consumer leads from in-person and virtual events. By combining a team of experiential marketing strategists with a suite of data capture apps and measurement platforms to deliver event insights, eshots’ clients can improve their event experience, better target consumers, and demonstrate the impact of an event on their organization. eshots has direct technical integrations with some of the world's most recognized brands like Mercedes-Benz, USAA, American Family Insurance, Cooper Tires, Ford, the U.S. Air Force and more.
