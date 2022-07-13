eshots and Betting Hero Announce Multi-year Partnership for Consumer Data Capture, Event Management Tools, and Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- eshots is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Betting Hero, the number one in-person customer acquisition company in the mobile gaming industry.
eshots will provide Betting Hero with its complete experiential management platform: QuickCapture for secure consumer data capture, Event Intelligence to uncover valuable event insights, and EventBoss to plan and manage the many resources required to make Betting Hero’s events run successfully.
“With the rapid growth that Betting Hero experienced over the past year, our requirements for choosing a new data capture partner were straightforward: they needed to understand activations and offer a flexible platform to accommodate the many nuances of our industry,” said Jeff Gajewski, Managing Director of Betting Hero. “The eshots platform ticked all boxes in the areas that were important to us, so we are looking forward to the results it will deliver for Betting Hero, as well as the enhanced experience it brings to our consumers.”
In addition to having a full license to eshots’ technology platform, Betting Hero will be supported by a team of experiential analytics specialists, who will identify trends and insights from the collected data, allowing Betting Hero to make business decisions with greater confidence.
“Betting Hero and eshots both have small-but-mighty cultures, so it’s exciting to work with a partner that shares our values,” said Craig Steensma, Founder and CEO of eshots. “Betting Hero’s unique model has already provided an opportunity for our team to develop new ways of integration and engagement, so we’re excited to grow together and evolve our platform.”
To learn more about eshots, please visit eshots.com or email info@eshots.com.
About eshots, Inc.
eshots has grown to be the leader in helping Fortune 500 companies capture and convert consumer leads from in-person and virtual events. By combining a team of experiential marketing strategists with a suite of data capture apps and measurement platforms to deliver event insights, eshots’ clients can improve their event experience, better target consumers, and demonstrate the impact of an event on their organization. eshots has direct technical integrations with some of the world's most recognized brands like Mercedes-Benz, USAA, American Family Insurance, Cooper Tires, Ford, the U.S. Air Force and more.
About Betting Hero
Betting Hero is the number 1 in-person customer acquisition company in the mobile gaming industry. Founded in 2018, Betting Hero started as a street team going to tailgates throughout New Jersey, helping customers sign up for the newly legalized sports betting apps. Since then, Betting Hero has partnered with all of the top operators in the mobile betting industry, and hosts events at several casinos and sports bars across the country. Over 250,000 customers have registered, funded, and bet on mobile gaming apps with the help of a Betting Hero.
Mark Adamski
