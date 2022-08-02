1886, SAUDI STREETWEAR SUCCESS, ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS SECOND STORE IN THE YACHT CLUB.

Logo 1886 Campaign

The Saudi label has plans to further expand internationally.

SAUDI ARABIA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1886, the Riyadh-based label known to bring urban apparel in the streets of the Saudi Kingdom for the first time, opens the doors of a new store in Jeddah in early May. Marking the second flagship opening after Boulevard City in Riyadh, the new store is located on the scenic promenade of the Yacht Club, the premium Yachting Clubhouse overlooking the Red Sea.

Founded in 2016 by Khalid Aljammaz and Fahad Al Jomiah, the Saudi streetwear brand quickly went from emerging to established via a captivating visual identity able to represent the esthetic of both millennials and Gen Z-ers in an ever-changing world. 1886 translates the profound social and cultural transformation happening in Saudi Arabia with a series of eye-catching graphics and a message that elevates individuality, imperfections, and awkwardness without scrutiny.

“The flying monkey club”, the bold graphic printed on their tees and hoodies, refers to the founders’ mission to create a common space where its members can express themselves without the fear of being judged, a place for a diverse and unique community that has proved to be able to adapt in times of pandemic impasse and is now fearfully moving towards the future it is shaping.

Spread across two-hundred square meters, the store aims at providing high-quality, urban streetwear in a sleek, minimalistic environment. In the occasion of Eid, the store presents a capsule collection that features bold colors and exclusive prints on turtleneck t-shirts and oversized hoodies along with new relaxed silhouettes.

The SS22 collection includes trendy corsets, edgy leggings and Charleston pants for her, while for him proposes multiple washed colors on slouched pants, funky new graphics on tees, and the classic oversized hoodies with their unmistakable monogram logo embroidered or patch-sewn on the side.

“We are proud to continue our growth in the region and in such prime location. Our new offerings and existing quality are testimony to the success of the brand. We are confident our clients will enjoy this collection as they have enjoyed the previous ones” says Mateb Alzaidi, Partner and brand Co-Owner.

Interviewed for this occasion, brand co-founder and Creative Director Khalid Aljammaz said, “We are delighted to open our second store in the Yacht Club and offer a remarkable shopping experience to our fan base in the Kingdom. Its opening represents the achievement of another important milestone which encourage us to further grow the brand”

“Streetwear has always been a movement ‘by the people for the people.’” echoes Fahad Al Jomiah, co-founder and Business Development Director, “In the early days of the brand you would see us on the shopping floor interacting with our customers and connecting with them. Today’s customers are the same who have seen us debuting. We take pride on having built a community from the early stages of our launch.”

The duo revealed that the brand is also planning to further open in UAE and is looking at expanding their business in key location across Europe. With these plans in mind, 1886 aims to reinforce its role outside of the country by offering high quality items that last and a collection that translates the new generation’s fascination to a laid-back athleisure look.

Company Bio

Founded and established in 2016 by Fahad Al Jomiah and Khalid Aljammaz at the time still two college students, 1886 is a streetwear brand that aspires to create urban and contemporary clothing for men and women looking for comfort with an edge. The duo, originally from Saudi Arabia, met for the first time in London, where they were both studying. Their friendship and shared interest for music, art, design, and street-style movements gave them the idea of incorporating these elements under one label and launching the first Saudi streetwear brand, one that would appeal to the Kingdom’s young generation. Soon after,1886 was born. The brand name, derived from the unpretentious merging of their university dorm room numbers, quickly became epitome of the aspirations of the Saudi community. Driven by the label’s unbiased DNA, the line caters for all body types, shapes and sizes, and is primarily made up of staple jumpers, oversized hooded sweatshirts and slouched jogging pants each of which can be effortlessly mixed and matched with existing pieces in a go-to, street-inspired, capsule wardrobe.

