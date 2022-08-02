11-Year-Old Nicholas Buamah Premiered His Highly Anticipated New TV Show
Nick’s House, a comedy-based sitcom created by, produced and starring Buamah.
The sky is not the limit. There is no limit to your greatness.”STONECREST, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholas Buamah, 11-year-old best-selling author, philanthropist, and now actor hosted an exclusive red carpet premiere, July 21, 2022, in front of a standing room only audience.
— Nicholas Buamah
Nick's House Red Carpet Movie Premiere was held at the New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest, Ga. The event was hosted by Grammy nominated Pastor YPJ. Nick’s House, which is co-created and executive produced by Buamah, showcases all-stars Janae Madison, Seree Abellard, Som Aidoo, Kim Lockett and comedian Boogie B. Montrell.
The premiere attendees included government officials, Nollywood award winning actors, media personalities and a plethora of young moguls walking the red carpet. During the night’s festivities Stonecrest Mayor, Jazzmin Cobble presented young Buamah with a proclamation and declared July 21, 2022, NICHOLAS BUAMAH DAY in the city of Stonecrest Georgia.
Nick’s House chronicles the lives of Nicholas and his friends, young business moguls, helping other young entrepreneurs tap into their own embodiment of business success-right from the comfort of his parent’s home. The chaos ensues when Nicholas’ immature uncle, played by funny man Boogie B. Montrell, decides to move in to help care for the young entrepreneur.
Nick’s House is directed by award-winning Hollywood producer, LaMont Ferrell, who produced some of our favorite sitcoms such as Moesha, Girlfriend’s, The Office, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and more. The show is currently being presented to Netflix, Nickelodeon and other streaming platforms.
