11-Year-Old Nicholas Buamah, Announces Date For Red Carpet Movie Premiere
Nick’s House, a comedy-based sitcom, set to hit the big screen in front of its first live audience in July.
The Sky Is Not The Limit. There Is No Limit To Your Greatness.”STONECREST, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STONECREST, Ga. - June 29, 2022: Nicholas Buamah, 11-year-old best-selling author, philanthropist, and now actor, is bringing his television show debut to the red carpet, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Hosted by Grammy nominated, Pastor YPJ Miller, the event will be held at the New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest, Ga. Nick’s House, which is co-created and executive produced by Buamah, will also showcase all-stars Janae Madison, Cavanaugh Bell, and comedian Boogie B. Montrell.
— Nicholas Buamah
Nick’s House chronicles the lives of Nicholas and his friends, young business moguls helping other young moguls tap into their own embodiment of entrepreneurial success - right from the comfort of his parent’s home.
“What I find most powerful about Nick’s House is that it wasn’t created to just entertain, it was created to also celebrate excellence and inspire other youth to dream big,” says Danielle, Nicholas’ mother. Nicholas added sentiments, “The sky is not the limit. There is no limit to your greatness.”
Showcasing Black excellence and celebrating the creativity of youth in the community, Nick’s House Red Carpet Movie Premiere is a night to share with the entire family:
· Nick’s House is directed by award-winning Hollywood producer, LaMont Ferrell, who’s produced shows such as Moesha, Girlfriend’s, The Office, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and more.
· Red carpet begins at 5:30 PM and Nick’s House premiere begins at 7:30 PM; dress to impress.
· Tickets required - a portion of proceeds will be donated to Nicholas’ Christmas campaign, “Nick’s Christmas Extravaganza!”
· Walk the red carpet + meet the cast and crew of Nick’s House.
“After over a year channeling his creativity and love for writing into a tv sitcom that is in the process of being pitched to major networks and streaming platforms, Nicholas’ dreams are growing bigger each and every day,” shares Danielle. “I could not be prouder to see all of his hard work paying off and it’s only just beginning for him and his powerhouse team.”
For tickets to Nick’s House Red Carpet Movie Premiere, follow the link here. Press inquiries about the exciting happenings on the horizon for Nicholas and what’s next for the Nick’s House team, please contact Mother Hubbard & Co. LLC.
Mother Hubbard & Co. LLC
+1 404-740-7835
MotherHubbardCo@gmail.com
Danielle Hubbard
