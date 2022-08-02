Lydonia Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results

Account growth and strong client partnerships drive second-quarter results

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation software and solutions, today announced financial and business results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

“Lydonia customers are achieving superior business outcomes thanks to the power of intelligent automation and the UiPath platform,” commented Kevin Scannell, Founder and CEO of Lydonia Technologies. “We partner with our clients to grow and scale automation practices across their businesses and as a result, Lydonia grew software sales 195% year-over-year and 413% sequentially in the second quarter of 2022. We will continue to work with our customers to find new opportunities across business units, ultimately helping them maximize the value of their investment by fully automating their enterprise. This proven approach is resulting in tremendous growth at Lydonia, as evidenced by the continued expansion of our team.”

"We chose to partner with Lydonia due to their proven and unique ability to grow and scale intelligent automation across the enterprise coupled with their extensive knowledge of the UiPath platform,” said Alex Russell, CFO, Industrial Group, Filtration Group Corporation, a $2.0B global market-leading provider of mission-critical filtration solutions designed to enable advanced healthcare capabilities, provide clean air and facilitate productivity. “Most importantly, they act as a true business partner in terms of guiding us through this automation journey by understanding not only our technical challenges and opportunities, but also understanding our people, our culture, and how we operate. For us, automation has taken a front-row seat in driving efficiencies, reducing operating costs, upskilling our teams, so we can continue making the world safer, healthier, and more productive. We look forward to continuing to drive superior business outcomes through our partnership with Lydonia Technologies."

Additional Second Quarter Highlights

• 47% year-over-year increase in transaction volume

• 38% quarter-over-quarter increase in transaction volume

• Average transaction size grew 11% year-over-year

• Completed move to new, state-of-the-art corporate headquarters

The Lydonia Technologies team continues to grow as we provide our customers with a great experience that delivers continuous positive business results. In the second quarter, we added new team members in delivery, sales, marketing, customer success, and our automation consultancy group, growing our team by 44%. Their development allows Lydonia to continue to serve our customers and promote an automation-first approach to business.

Additionally, Lydonia Technologies is a Diamond Sponsor of UiPath’s Forward Five conference at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, September 27-29th. The event will have keynote sessions with UiPath customers and executives, countless networking opportunities, and thousands of attendees. Join us for 2.5 days of inspiration, exploration & celebration.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national consultancy headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of intelligent automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are a proud partner of UiPath and a past recipient of their Americas Impact Partner of the Year award. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com