6 Practice Tests For the GRE is Now Available on NetGalley

Vibrant Publisher’s logo Vibrant Publishers’ 6 Practice Tests for the GRE book front cover Vibrant Publishers’ 6 Practice Tests for the GRE book back cover

This updated edition gives a simulated practice of the GRE and makes learners test-ready

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce that 6 Practice Tests for the GRE: 5th Edition is available for review on NetGalley. This book will be an excellent additional resource for GRE aspirants and tutors. GRE experts, tutors, trainers, librarians, and book reviewers are invited to review this book on NetGalley!

6 Practice Tests for the GRE has been updated to match the revised style of the GRE. It is filled with six full-length tests that are a simulation of the actual GRE General Test. These tests will enable the learners to get an insight into the actual format of the test, become familiar with different question types, prepare them to manage their time on the test day, and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. 480+ new and improved practice questions that make up the six practice tests will reinforce their learning and familiarize them with the test.

The book also comes with an overview of the GRE General Test to give an insight into the format of the test and scoring parameters with tips and strategies to prepare for the final day. The book is filled with questions related to Analytical Writing, Verbal Reasoning, and Quantitative Reasoning that form the core of the GRE. Some of the topics in this section are physical sciences, biological sciences, business, etc which resonate with the real test. Questions on Quantitative Reasoning cover Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Data Analysis.

The best part about the book is that it has elaborate explanations and solutions that will help learners to understand why an answer choice is correct or incorrect, the logic behind the tricky questions, help them work on their weak areas, and make them confident to appear for the test. Sample Essays on Analyze an Issue and Analyze an Argument tasks will facilitate learners to compare and write GRE-compliant essays and give them insight into analyzing prompts.

6 Practice Tests for the GRE will be a valuable addition to the test-prep resources of GRE tutors, coaching institutes, libraries, and test-takers.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

6 Practice Tests for the GRE is part of Vibrant’s Test Prep Series. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Learners preparing for the entrance exams can now access the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Title: 6 Practice Tests for the GRE

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Available Now on NetGalley for Review

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing

Nisha Sharma

3621 Harvard Pl Broomﬁeld, CO 80023