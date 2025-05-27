Vibrant’s Latest Release, 'Advertising Essentials,' Delivers Practical Tools for Navigating the Future of Marketing

Learn what makes ads truly work with Advertising Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers Maria Isa, author of Advertising Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

From consumer psychology to high-impact ad models, this book by renowned marketing strategist Maria Isa offers a clear roadmap for modern advertisers.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce the release of Advertising Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Advertising Essentials), authored by seasoned marketing strategist Maria Isa. Advertising Essentials is a practical guide designed for entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals to understand what makes advertising work in today's fast-paced digital world. The Advance Review Copy of the book is now available on NetGalley for interested readers.

This book explores how advertising connects with audiences and drives real results. Combining fundamentals with cutting-edge facts, Advertising Essentials is a go-to source for learning the art and science of advertising. Readers will find useful strategies for crafting campaigns that cut through the noise and make an impact, no matter the platform.

Key topics of the book include insight into the psychology behind buying decisions, advertising models used by top agencies, the role of artificial intelligence, automation, and predictive analysis, social media tactics that deliver, how to measure ad performance, and boost Return on Investment (ROI).

Advertising Essentials gives readers the strategies, frameworks, and real-world knowledge to create advertising that persuades, engages, and sells, regardless of their budget or experience level.

On the occasion of the book’s NetGalley launch, author Maria Isa said, “I've written this book to bust some myths about advertising and show how it works in real life. It's not necessarily about flashy billboards or funny slogans. Advertising is a well-thought-through mix of psychology, storytelling, data, and technology. The aim is for readers to understand how all these aspects work together, avoid being overlooked, and produce adverts that drive engagement, conversation, and action.”

Keeping up with the industry is old news. This book will place readers at the forefront of where the industry is heading. Readers will get a deep dive into engagement and key performance indicators to reveal what’s working (and what’s not). They will learn the foundations of ethical advertising that help build credibility while balancing persuasion with transparency. Last, but certainly not least, the book considers the future of machine learning and hyper-personalized targeting.

Advertising Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley! Read and review it here <link> before its release.

About the Author

Maria Isa has a rare talent for understanding brands. As a deeply informed, results-driven marketing strategist for some of the world's most recognized companies, such as Unilever, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, and Mondelēz, she has contributed to campaigns that have impacted on how millions interact with household names.

Maria now lives in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where she consults local and international companies on how best to navigate changing marketing landscapes.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.



About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Advertising Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-485-7

Hardback - 978-1-63651-487-1

E-Book - 978-1-63651-486-4

