World-Renowed Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces the Last 2022 Kid's Red Carpet Book Tour stop in Houston, Texas

BGBB Kid's Red Carpet Brown Girl and Brown Boy, Be Mindful Participaing Houston Authors

This event is sure to be a blast for the whole family, so mark your calendars for August 13, 2022, and don't miss out!

Literacy is life! The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Kid's Red Carpet event provides parents with the perfect opportunity to give their children the foundation they need to succeed.” — Dr. Pamela Gurley, D.M.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully hosting her 2022 Brown Girl and Brown Boy Kid's Red Carpet Book Signing Tours in Jackson, MS, and Atlanta, Ga, Dr. Pamela Gurley makes her third and final stop in Houston, Texas, on August 13, 2022, at The W Event Studio, 3648 Cypress Creek Pkwy, from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm.

Dr. Gurley's annual literacy events are a unique opportunity for children to celebrate literacy, discover new books, and meet other Black and Brown authors. Also included in the event are kid-friendly red-carpet interviews, face painting, STEM activities, readings of by participating authors, and more. In addition, the event, designed to be all about children, helps to raise awareness of the importance of diversity in children's literature and the need for more Black and Brown voices in the publishing industry. Dr. Gurley's literacy event is a fun and educational experience for the whole family!

While Dr. Pamela Gurley has had several of her multilingual Brown Girl and Brown Boy book series available for purchase and signing, there have been several participating authors attributing to the success of the 2022 multi-city tour, including Ashley G. Smith, author of "Makayla's Blues: Hip-Hop You Never Stop" and "Makayla's Blues: Hip-Hop Ninja Crew;" TeKenya Johnson, author of "Rosebud's Glow: Beauty In All Things;" Dawn Charleston-Green, author of "Heeeyy Dandelion!;" Eric T. Collins, Jr., author of "Plant-Based New Orleans;" Erica Basora, author of “Little Miss Wash Your Hands,” “Little Man Wash Your Hands,” and “My Hero Wears a Mask;” Ra Harmon, author of “You Are Perfect The Way You Are!;” and M. La Cue Simpkins, author of “PRINCE PATCHES.”

The 2022 tour has been a success with the help of sponsors and partnerships. Livvy Zoe, Big Circle Music Group, the Black Author Matter Tour, US Artificial Intelligence Institute, BeanPath, Kittlabs, and other community partners have helped to make this possible. By working together, we have been able to create an experience that is not only educational but entertaining as well. We are proud to be able to provide this opportunity to our community and look forward to continuing to grow and expand our reach in 2023.

Though Houston will be the last stop for the 2022 tour, like the cities before it, it will be a day children will not soon forget. As school is beginning for many students, it is the perfect opportunity for parents to connect with others who share their commitment to promoting literacy among our youth. Parents play a critical role in their children's education, and promoting literacy is a key part of that. No better way to kick off a school year than with kid red carpet fun!

ABOUT DR. GURLEY

Dr. Pamela Gurley is a Content Branding Strategy Expert, Transformational Speaker, Serial Entrepreneur, and World-Renowned Best-Selling Author who understands the power of words. As the Founder/CEO of Clark and Hill Enterprise and IAMDRPGURLEY and Founder/President of the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation, she is on a mission to empower, grow, and motivate others, as well as lead and challenge social norms.

In November 2019, Dr. Gurley released her first book, I Am Not A Stereotype: I Am H.E.R., and it lit a different path in her love of writing. In March 2021, she released her second book, Bl@ck Girl Activist, becoming an Amazon Best Seller; and on June 3, 2021, she released the first three sets of books her Brown Girl and Brown Boy multilingual children's books series. She has since published four additional titles (twelve books). She has also been a part of three anthologies - one with Dr. Gurley as a Visionary Author.

She is a retired United States Army Veteran and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Master's in Health Service Administration, and a Doctorate in Management with a concentration in Organizational Development and Change.