Growfitter to Launch India’s Fittest City Challenge Offering Rewards Worth Rs 50 Lacs
EINPresswire.com/ -- This 75th Year of Independence, Growfitter, a machine learning technology startup building the health quotient of India and revolutionising the health, wellness & insurance industry has made a pledge to support the Government’s Fit India Movement by launching The Fittest City Challenge. The challenge will be the first of its kind and turn the busy streets of India into a race track for an inter-city fitness competition.
What is The Fittest City Challenge all about?
Lace-up, The Fittest City Challenge is set to launch on August 15th - Independence Day and will run for 30 days. It will feature an estimated 10 lacs participants from 20 major cities across the country, each competing for total rewards worth up to Rs. 50 lacs & 1000 Defy Smartwatches as a giveaway and priceless lasting health benefits.
The Problem at Hand
India is considered one of the diabetes capitals of the world. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), states that the prevalence of diabetes in India is 8.3% with around 74 million adults living with diabetes as of 2022. This has inspired India’s biggest fitness and rewards platform Growfitter, to take action and motivate people across the country to live healthier and happier lives. Through The Fittest City Challenge, Growfitter aims to motivate everyone to walk more frequently. Walking, even for 30 minutes a day can have a significant impact on both physical and mental health. Growfitter’s endeavour is to make India the fitness capital of the world.
Harshit Sethy, CTO & Co-founder of Growfitter, said, "The biggest obstacle is a lack of motivation for the people, not awareness. Growfitter presents a solution for this lack of motivation- making India’s major cities compete in a uniquely fun and rewarding campaign."
Tell a Friend & share the vision
Spreading the word has its perks too. Growfitter is launching a referral challenge to go hand-in-hand with The Fittest City Challenge. By joining The Fittest City Challenge, participants have instant and automatic access to the Referral Challenge. Participants can win an iPhone 13, a Mountain Bike, and more rewards worth up to Rs. 10 lacs, while also earning Growfitter Points at a boosted rate by getting friends and family to join The Fittest City Challenge.
Let’s Go!
With The Fittest City Challenge, this Independence Day, every citizen has the opportunity to give back to the country and fight for India's freedom. Freedom from premature deaths caused by lifestyle diseases. Growfitter encourages everyone to be the catalyst of change, one step at a time.
About Growfitter
Growfitter is a digital platform that adds financial benefits to your physical activity and offers a monthly subscription to cover all your healthcare expenses. Growfitter's vision is to motivate individuals and families around the world to adopt a more active and healthy lifestyle.
Growfitter boasts partnerships with premium brands like Amazon Pay, Defy, Byju’s, Puma, Jockey, Myntra, Lakme, ixigo, and Tata 1mg, Ease My Trip, PharmEasy, MediBuddy, MyGlamm, Clovia, WrapCart and many more, for its reward program. The Growfitter app has close to 10 lac downloads across 200 cities and rewards worth more than Rs. 7 crore has already been redeemed.
Growfitter was seen on Shark Tank India Season 1, where both co-founders, Harshit Sethy & Sanmati Pande, got a deal from Aman Gupta - CMO & Co-Founder of boAt. Growfitter was also in the news in March 2022 when it raised Rs. 10 crore in a Pre Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.
