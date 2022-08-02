Temporary housing project exhibition reopens today

MACAU, August 2 - Areia Preta’s Lot P temporary housing project exhibition reopens to the public today (2 August).
Visitors can book a tour by logging onto Macau Urban Renewal Limited’s (MUR) website or by scanning a QR code. The Temporary Housing Exhibition Hall is located on the 3rd floor of Mong Ha Social Housing – Edifício Mong Tak in Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira. It is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closed on Mondays and public holidays.
