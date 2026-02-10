Annual review of Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals of 2025

MACAU, February 10 - The Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (CPMV) advances the work related to the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” in accordance with its competence, and 151 veterinary professional accreditation certificates have been issued so far. CPMV has continuously supervised the practice and disciplinary situations of registered veterinary surgeons and conducted analysis and pre-trial of cases reported by the public. In addition, efforts have been made to promote the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, boosting the fulfilment of social responsibilities and obligations by the sector in the course of undertaking their duties to jointly safeguard public health and animal welfare.

35 additional veterinary surgeons obtained certifications of professional accreditation

In 2025, CPMV convened 15 regular meetings in total and proactively followed up on the review and certification of application cases in accordance with the “Regime of Certification of Professional Accreditation of Veterinary Surgeons”. Veterinary professional accreditation certificates were issued to a total of 35 veterinary surgeons that passed the review. Since the commencement of certification of veterinary professional accreditation on 1 April 2024, CPMV has issued 151 veterinary professional accreditation certificates in total. The veterinary surgeons that have passed the review can practise veterinary clinical care activities after completion of registration. In addition, CPMV published the frequently asked questions developed on the basis of the “Regime of Certification of Professional Accreditation of Veterinary Surgeons” and the “Certification of Veterinary Professional Accreditation” on the official website last year, with the aim of deepening the sector’s understanding of the content details.

Performing statutory supervisory functions

In accordance with the stipulations of “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, registered veterinary surgeons are required to fulfil the statutory professional obligations and comply with the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, otherwise they may commit a disciplinary offence. In 2025, CPMV continuously supervised the practice and disciplinary situations of registered veterinary surgeons according to its competence, and gradually carried out analysis and pre-trial of cases reported to CPMV about veterinary surgeons.

Continuously explaining the duties and code of ethics of veterinary surgeons

CPMV has previously established the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons” to regulate the performance of duties in accordance with the law and provision of professional veterinary clinical services of practising veterinary surgeons on the market. CPMV will continue to explain the relevant regulations by creating the frequently asked questions and promotional brochures to raise the sector’s understanding of the code of ethics concerned. The sector is welcome to obtain a printed copy of the mentioned code of ethics at Rua da Missão de Fátima nos. 59-F, Habitação Social de Tói San – Edifício Toi Fai, r/c, bloco “G”, Macau, or the 7 services centres of the Municipal Affairs Bureau.

With the full implementation of certification of professional accreditation, registration and disciplinary regime of veterinary surgeons in Macao, CPMV will continue to accept and review applications for certification of veterinary professional accreditation this year, with a view to promoting the entry of qualified human resources into the market and advancing the steady and healthy development of the veterinary clinical care sector. For the administrative formalities, forms, frequently asked questions, important notes and other information about veterinary clinical care, the public are welcome to visit the website of CPMV www.cpmv.gov.mo.